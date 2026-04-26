Himachal CM Sukhu lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34.31 crore

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 34.31 crore at Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan. This was to strengthen agricultural education, infrastructure and promote natural farming in the state.
At the university’s main campus, he also laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel with a capacity of 100 to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 11.95 crore.
He also inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of Rs 3.63 crore.
Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul & Spiti, built at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for working women’s hostels with a capacity of 50 each at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (Neri) and at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (Khaggal) to be built at a cost of Rs 8.57 crore and Rs 8.68 crore, respectively.
On the occasion, Sukhu also said natural farming is the future of Himachal Pradesh and the state is actively promoting it. He emphasised that the university has a vital role in encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming practices.
Despite the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre, the state is making sustained efforts to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, the CM said.
He also informed that more than two lakh farmers associated with natural farming were registered, out of which around 1.98 lakh were already issued certificates.
Sukhu said agriculture remains the backbone of the state’s economy, with nearly 90 per cent of the population residing in rural areas and about 53.95 per cent directly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Keeping this in view, the state is committed to implementing progressive policies and farmer-friendly initiatives to strengthen the rural economy, Sukhu said.
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