Himachal CM Sukhu lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34.31 crore

He also informed that more than two lakh farmers associated with natural farming were registered, out of which around 1.98 lakh were already issued certificates.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 34.31 crore at Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan. This was to strengthen agricultural education, infrastructure and promote natural farming in the state.

At the university’s main campus, he also laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel with a capacity of 100 to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 11.95 crore.

He also inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of Rs 3.63 crore.