Himachal CM Sukhu hits out at BJP in Assembly, defends government’s crackdown on drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the House, blaming it for attempting to sensationalise the issue of drug abuse for political gains while ignoring its own track record. Sukhu was responding to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, who claimed the state government has failed to curb the drug menace in the state.

Responding to Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said the BJP was trying to “spread panic”. He asserted that the problem of drugs did not emerge in the last three years, pointing out that his government came to power only in late 2022.