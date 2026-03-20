Himachal CM Sukhu hits out at BJP in Assembly, defends government’s crackdown on drug menace

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the House, blaming it for attempting to sensationalise the issue of drug abuse for political gains while ignoring its own track record. Sukhu was responding to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, who claimed the state government has failed to curb the drug menace in the state.
Responding to Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said the BJP was trying to “spread panic”. He asserted that the problem of drugs did not emerge in the last three years, pointing out that his government came to power only in late 2022.
Providing context, the chief minister alleged that during the previous BJP government’s five-year tenure, drug abuse – particularly the spread of “chitta” (heroin) – had reached households across the state. He further claimed that the earlier government failed to even implement the PIT-NDPS Act effectively, allowing drug networks to flourish.
Sukhu said the current administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. “We have broken the backbone of drug peddlers. No protection has been given to anyone involved,” he stated.
He added that 11 police personnel and nine other government employees have been dismissed from service for their involvement in drug-related activities, and properties of traffickers have been seized and demolished.
Sukhu also cited the recent arrest of four police personnel of the Special Task Force in Kullu district in an LSD trafficking case, noting that the police themselves acted against their own ranks. He praised the police force for conducting what he described as the largest state-wide operation against narcotics.
Sukhu accused the BJP of undermining police morale and politicising a serious social issue instead of supporting efforts to eliminate drugs. “This is a matter of public interest, not politics,” he said, reaffirming that no one – regardless of status – would be spared.
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