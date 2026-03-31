After Centre allots Rs 3,920 to HP under SASCI scheme, Sukhu says ‘need untied grants not tied’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday advocated for the untied grant for the state, maintaining that Rs 3,920 crore allotted to the state under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme are tied funds, which are interest free loans to be paid to the Centre within a period of 50 years.

Sukhu was replying to the Opposition leaders, who said in the House that the Centre has provided huge financial assistance to the state government, which is reeling under the financial strain ever since the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

“I would like to make it clear that every state needs untied grants. Untied grants can be utilised in any government work, schemes and even for salaries, pensions etc. Under tied grants, allotted money only gets utilised for the purpose for which the money was allotted,” Sukhu said.