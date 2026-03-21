Son of Principal Media Adviser to HP CM ‘attacked’

Aryan, who is also general secretary of the Himachal Youth Congress, lodged a police complaint in this regard. (File Photo)

Unidentified people reportedly attacked the son of the Principal Media Adviser to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister near Mashobra in Shimla late on Friday.

Aryan Chauhan, son of Principal Media Adviser to CM, Naresh Chauhan, was returning from a hotel and was driving from Tarapur towards Mashobra when the reported incident occurred, police said.

According to the complainant, around 200 metres from the hotel, another vehicle approached from the opposite direction from the wrong side. When Aryan tried to reverse his car to avoid a collision, it hit the hillside.

Sources said that a masked person stepped out of the other vehicle holding a pistol-like object, while another came out with an iron rod and reportedly urged the first to shoot. Hearing this, Aryan immediately exited his vehicle and jumped downhill to escape. He suffered injuries to his leg during the escape. The suspects, however, did not pursue him and fled the scene in their vehicle.