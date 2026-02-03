Himachal CM launches home stay portal, plans to raise green cover to 31% by 2030

Sukhu said home stays offer tourists an authentic experience of local culture, architecture and traditional cuisine, while also enhancing the income of local families.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched a dedicated home stay registration portal, homestay.hp.gov.in, marking a significant step towards streamlining tourism-related services, thus emphasising government support for the hospitality sector.

The online platform enables home stay operators to register and renew their units digitally, reducing procedural hurdles and improving ease of doing business.

The Chief Minister directed the Tourism Department to ensure that registration renewal for home stays is not delayed due to pending Fire Safety Certificate/No Objection Certificates (FSC/NOC). He directed the officials to issue provisional renewal registrations in such cases, allowing operators to continue business operations without harassment or disruption.