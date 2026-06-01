Himachal civic body polls: Women dominate across four wards, Palampur’s 29-year-old emerges as youngest councillor

The 2026 Municipal Corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed a strong showing by women candidates and have also brought a new generation of political leadership to the forefront.
The elections to the four municipal corporations were held on May 17, and the results were declared on Sunday. Among the 63 councillors elected across Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur and Mandi, 40 are women, while only 23 are men.
Furthermore, the Congress’s candidate from Ward No 13 of Palampur Municipal Corporation has emerged as the youngest councillor.
The 29-year-old Anchana, a postgraduate in Hindi from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, entered electoral politics for the first time.
Her election symbolises the growing participation of young women in urban local governance and reflects the increasing political representation of women in the state.
Her husband, Vinay Kapoor, had represented the same ward as a councillor during the previous municipal corporation term. This time, however, the seat was reserved for women, prompting Anchana to step into electoral politics.
After her victory, Anchana told The Indian Express over the phone that she had never imagined contesting an election, let alone winning her maiden contest. “I never thought that I would one day be elected as a councillor. My husband served as the councillor from the same ward during the previous term. This time, the seat was reserved for women, and he motivated me to contest the election.”
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She said, “We (She and her husband) will try to work together… My husband has experience of municipal administration and public issues. I will certainly benefit from his experience, but as an elected representative, I will also perform my responsibilities independently and work for the people who have reposed faith in me.”
Anchana secured 1,023 votes to defeat BJP candidate Varsha Kumari with 890 votes. Out of a total of 1,921 votes cast in the ward, six voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.
She pointed out that public service runs in the family and recalled that her husband too had created a record when he was elected. “My husband was also the youngest councillor when he was elected to the Municipal Corporation in 2021.”
Women outnumber men among elected councillors
The civic body elections were particularly significant for women’s political participation, with female candidates not only contesting in larger numbers but also emerging victorious in a majority of seats.
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Among the 63 councillors elected across Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur and Mandi, 40 are women, while only 23 are men.
Apart from underscoring the growing influence of women in urban local governance, the figures highlight the impact of reservation policies encouraging female participation.
Women had dominated the electoral process right from the nomination stage.
According to the election data, 127 nominations were filed by women candidates compared to men who filed 109 nominations for the 63 wards.
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Even after scrutiny and withdrawal of the nominations, women continued to outnumber men in the electoral arena. A total of 96 women candidates remained in the fray, while 77 male candidates contested the elections.
Political observers note that the presence of women representatives will influence policy priorities at the municipal level particularly in areas such as sanitation, public health, water supply, education, women’s welfare and urban infrastructure.
Changing face of urban politics
Kangra-based environmentalist and activist Manshi Asher said, “The increasing participation of women in electoral politics is good but conditioning that they should work independently. This is a fact that many of the seats are reserved for the women in urban local bodies and rural bodies’ elections. It has come to notice that the elected women candidates usually work under the shadows of their male relatives. It should be changed.”
Meanwhile, Asher also maintains that the women representatives in Himachal work largely independently then the women representatives in other states.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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