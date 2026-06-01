Himachal civic body polls: Women dominate across four wards, Palampur’s 29-year-old emerges as youngest councillor

Among the 63 councillors elected across Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur and Mandi, 40 are women, while only 23 are men.

The 2026 Municipal Corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed a strong showing by women candidates and have also brought a new generation of political leadership to the forefront.

The elections to the four municipal corporations were held on May 17, and the results were declared on Sunday. Among the 63 councillors elected across Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur and Mandi, 40 are women, while only 23 are men.

Furthermore, the Congress’s candidate from Ward No 13 of Palampur Municipal Corporation has emerged as the youngest councillor.

The 29-year-old Anchana, a postgraduate in Hindi from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, entered electoral politics for the first time.

Her election symbolises the growing participation of young women in urban local governance and reflects the increasing political representation of women in the state.