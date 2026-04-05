A ‘shadow developer’ and Rs 47 crore: The explosive probe shaking Himachal’s top bureaucracy

While the Acting Chief Secretary has set aside the findings on the Chester Hills project, Opposition parties are demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption and benami transactions.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Chester Hills HimachalA view of the Chester Hills project in Himachal Pradesh (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 25-page investigative report by SDM Solan, Poonam Bansal, has triggered a political and administrative firestorm in Himachal Pradesh. The report alleges a massive circumvention of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, involving a multi-crore gated housing project named Chester Hills. The controversy has escalated into a standoff between field officers and the state’s top brass, with allegations of corruption reaching the office of the Acting Chief Secretary.

What is Chester Hills?

Registered with the HP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in 2019, Chester Hills is a luxury housing brand located in Solan. While the project is promoted by NG Estate (partners Sudershan Singla and Megh Raj), the legal “promoter” on record is Hans Raj Thakur, a Himachali agriculturist from Mandi.

The probe focuses specifically on Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4, which comprise 228 flats. The core of the dispute is whether Thakur is a genuine developer or merely a “front” for non-agriculturist real estate players.

The allegations: A ‘benami’ arrangement?

In August 2025, local resident Rajiv Shandil and an Allottees Association filed complaints alleging Section 118 violations Using a local agriculturist to bypass the ban on non-locals buying agricultural land.

He also alleged that non-agriculturist partners (Aditya Singla and Arpit Kumar Garg) exercise actual financial and administrative control over the project. Marketing and sale proceeds flow to non-agriculturist entities despite the land being in Thakur’s name, he claimed.

The findings: ‘A structured device to evade the law’

SDM Poonam Bansal’s report, submitted on November 13, 2025, highlights several red flags discovered during field inspections and revenue audits:

The shadow developer: While the title remains with Hans Raj Thakur, the report concludes that “substantive control, development, and marketing” are handled by the non-agriculturist firm Chester Hills.

Story continues below this ad

Disproportionate assets: Between 2015 and 2023, Thakur and his family acquired 275 bighas of prime land in Solan and Kasauli. The project value is estimated at Rs 47.09 crore, a figure the SDM noted is wildly inconsistent with Thakur’s modest income tax returns (ITRs).

Cancellation tactic: A Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between the parties was abruptly cancelled in January 2025, replaced by a General Power of Attorney (GPA). The SDM termed this a “colourable device” intended to mask the illegal transfer of proprietary rights.

Financial links: The probe found that Sudershan Singla (NG Estate) acted as a guarantor for an Rs 8 crore loan taken by Thakur in 2017, further proving a deep financial nexus.

Under Section 118, only “Himachali agriculturists” can own agricultural land in the state. Non-agriculturists require stringent government permission for specific projects. The SDM’s report argues that by using Thakur as a “benami” owner, the developers bypassed the need for these state-level clearances.

Story continues below this ad

Bureaucratic war

The report’s recommendations, which include the state taking over (vesting) the land and referring the case to the Income Tax Department and enforcement authorities, were met with immediate resistance from the top.

Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta issued a letter setting aside the SDM’s recommendations. He termed the probe “violative of the law” and argued that acting on it would “hurt the interests of (local) agriculturists” who had rightfully taken bank loans.

On March 24, 2026, Advocate Vinay Sharma filed a police complaint against Gupta, alleging he was shielding the developers and preventing the Solan Deputy Commissioner from filing an FIR.

Gupta has denied the allegations, telling The Indian Express that he was not the RERA Chairman at the time the permissions were granted. He claims he is the victim of a “bureaucratic lobby” trying to derail his service extension by dragging his name into the scandal.

Story continues below this ad

The matter has now turned into a major political tool. BJP and CPI(M) MLAs have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the intervention of Chief Minister Sukhu. Meanwhile, the original complainants have reportedly withdrawn their pleas, adding another layer of mystery to the ongoing investigation into one of Himachal’s largest land-use scandals.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments