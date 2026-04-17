Himachal Cabinet clears 1,000 constable posts, raises MSP for natural farming produce

It also gave a nod to engage 10 legal consultants in 10 territorial circles of the Forest Department. (Image: @SukhuSukhvinder/X)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Friday gave its nod to create and fill up 1,000 police constable posts and increase minimum support prices (MSPs) of wheat, maize, barley and turmeric grown through natural farming.

It decided to allot 71 small hydroelectric projects to the eligible independent power producers who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria as per the Hydro Power Policy, 2006.

The cabinet, in its meeting held here, also decided to create and fill up 500 posts of assistant forest guards in the Forest Department, with 50 per cent posts reserved for the Van Mitras, a statement issued here said.

It enhanced the MSP of wheat produced through naturally farming from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, maize from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, barley from Pangi Valley of Chamba district from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, raw turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150 per kg while the rate for ginger is fixed at Rs 30 per kg.