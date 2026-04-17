Himachal Cabinet clears 1,000 constable posts, raises MSP for natural farming produce

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The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Friday gave its nod to create and fill up 1,000 police constable posts and increase minimum support prices (MSPs) of wheat, maize, barley and turmeric grown through natural farming.
It decided to allot 71 small hydroelectric projects to the eligible independent power producers who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria as per the Hydro Power Policy, 2006.
The cabinet, in its meeting held here, also decided to create and fill up 500 posts of assistant forest guards in the Forest Department, with 50 per cent posts reserved for the Van Mitras, a statement issued here said.
It enhanced the MSP of wheat produced through naturally farming from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, maize from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, barley from Pangi Valley of Chamba district from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, raw turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150 per kg while the rate for ginger is fixed at Rs 30 per kg.
It decided to engage eight retired naib tehsildars, 20 retired kanungos and 44 retired patwaris from the Revenue Department on fixed remuneration for the forest department.
The Cabinet decided to engage retired faculty members as professors in new medical colleges to address the acute shortage of teaching staff across various clinical and non-clinical specialities, ensuring the effective functioning of these institutions.
It also gave a nod to engage 10 legal consultants in 10 territorial circles of the Forest Department.
It also decided to reorganise the administrative set-up of divisions of the Jal Shakti Department in Sirmaur district on the basis of constituency, as it will be convenient for the department to provide better facilities to the public.
To disburse the social security pension to beneficiaries in time, the cabinet decided to amend Rules 10 (2) and (3) of the Himachal Pradesh Social Security (Pension/Allowance) Rules, 2010. The amendments relate to streamlining pension disbursement, simplifying the certification process, and redefining the definition of “destitute” for easier access to social security benefits.
The cabinet approved to simplify the fire no objection certificate (NOC) process, making it more streamlined and citizen-friendly. The revised norms aim to promote ease of doing business while benefiting residential building owners and strengthening fire safety measures.
It was also decided to take the services of Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar (Paramveer Chakra Awardee) to encourage the youth of the state to join the Indian armed forces with effect from May 1.
Sukhu to campaign for West Bengal polls
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu left Shimla for Kolkata to participate in the election campaign for the Congress. He left for Delhi from Shimla after the cabinet meeting and will head to Kolkata. Sukhu is among star campaigners of Congress for the assembly elections in states. Earlier, Sukhu campaigned for Congress in Assam. CM Sukhu is expected to return to Shimla from Kolkata within two-three days depending on his campaigning schedule.
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