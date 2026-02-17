Day 2 of Himachal Budget Session: Why are you not outraged at RDG withdrawal: Dy CM to LoP

On the second day of the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur sparred over the issue of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the Centre’s fiscal support to the hill state.

Participating in a discussion under Rule 102, Agnihotri, carrying a copy of the Constitution, cited Article 275(1), which provides for special grants to states facing financial stress and struggling to overcome fiscal liabilities. “The provision justified Himachal Pradesh’s demand for the continued RDG support,” he said.

“Whenever we secured grants from Union ministers for Himachal, they told us that ‘your local BJP leaders will not be happy with it’,” Agnihotri said as Opposition BJP MLAs protested his remarks. Agnihotri further said the state government was fully aware that only the Prime Minister could intervene in the RDG issue. “We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in. Today, the state’s income is around Rs 18,000 crore, while our liabilities stand at nearly Rs 37,000 crore. RDG is not merely a grant; it is the right of Himachal,” the Deputy CM said.