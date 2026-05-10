BJP suspends former mayor and 9 other leaders as rebel fever grips Himachal civic polls

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The Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has suspended the primary membership of ten party leaders for contesting elections against officially authorised party candidates in the urban local body polls in Dharamshala, Solan and Nahan in Sirmaur district. Six party leaders were suspended on Saturday, and four on Sunday.
The elections for Municipal Corporations Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, along with 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, will be held on May 17.
Those against whom action has been taken in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation include former Mayor Omkar Nehria from Ward No. 2, former Deputy Mayor Tejendra Kaur from Ward No. 6, Dharamshala Urban Mandal Secretary Saroj Guleria from Ward No. 8, Booth President Mitul Shukla from Ward No. 14, and Mahila Morcha Mandal Secretary (Dharamshala Urban) Himanshi Agrawal from Ward No. 1.
In Solan, action was taken against Gaurav Rajput, Mandal Co-Incharge of the IT Department, and Rajni Rajput, State Executive Member of the BJP Mahila Morcha, both from Ward No. 3. Two others — Rampal and Mukesh Verma from Ward No. 7 — have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership.
In addition, the BJP suspended the primary membership of Leela Saini from Ward No. 3 of the Nahan Municipal Council.
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal issued the orders with immediate effect. Sources said the BJP workers had filed their nomination papers as Independents despite the party already fielding its authorised candidates.
Taking serious note of what it termed “gross indiscipline,” the BJP state leadership initiated disciplinary action against the leaders associated with the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, Solan Municipal Corporation and Nahan Municipal Council.
A BJP spokesperson said, “The party’s disciplinary committee examined complaints received from district and mandal units and concluded that contesting against official party nominees amounted to a serious breach of party discipline. Acting on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal ordered the immediate suspension of the primary membership of the concerned leaders in accordance with the party constitution.”
The BJP added that it is a cadre-based organisation and that there can be no compromise on organisational decorum and discipline.
The state leadership appealed to party workers to give top priority to party interests and organisational decisions and work unitedly to ensure the victory of BJP-supported candidates in the upcoming Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections.
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