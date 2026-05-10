BJP suspends former mayor and 9 other leaders as rebel fever grips Himachal civic polls

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has suspended the primary membership of ten party leaders for contesting elections against officially authorised party candidates in the urban local body polls in Dharamshala, Solan and Nahan in Sirmaur district. Six party leaders were suspended on Saturday, and four on Sunday.

The elections for Municipal Corporations Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, along with 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, will be held on May 17.

Those against whom action has been taken in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation include former Mayor Omkar Nehria from Ward No. 2, former Deputy Mayor Tejendra Kaur from Ward No. 6, Dharamshala Urban Mandal Secretary Saroj Guleria from Ward No. 8, Booth President Mitul Shukla from Ward No. 14, and Mahila Morcha Mandal Secretary (Dharamshala Urban) Himanshi Agrawal from Ward No. 1.