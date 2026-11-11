Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publica... Read More
A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida died after falling from a tandem paraglider mid-air during a flight at the internationally renowned Bir-Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case against the pilot and launched an investigation into the incident.
The victim, Shubham Dobliyal, a government petroleum firm employee, was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with his family. According to sources, he was flying in tandem with pilot Vinay Kumar when he fell about six minutes after take-off. Shubham reportedly landed in a dense forest near the designated landing zone.
The incident came to light after Kumar landed safely and informed other pilots that the passenger had fallen during the flight. Rescue teams located Shubham’s body in the forest at night.
Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said the exact cause of the incident was yet to be established. “The incident could have occurred either because the safety belt became loose or snapped during the flight, or because the pilot was performing manoeuvres. A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the exact cause,” he said.
The police have registered an FIR against Kumar at Bir police station on charges of causing death due to negligence. Sources said a drug test was also conducted on the pilot.
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said officials are investigating all possible angles. “In solo paragliding, the paraglider is solely responsible for his or her safety. However, in tandem flights, passengers place their trust entirely in the pilot. The incident is being examined from all angles,” he said.
Dobliyal was in Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. “All of us were paragliding. We learnt about the incident after landing when Shubham’s pilot informed us,” one of his cousins, Manish, told The Indian Express, breaking down in tears.
A paragliding instructor at Bir-Billing described the incident as a possible case of ‘free fall’, in which either the passenger or the pilot falls from the paraglider before it reaches the landing site. “Such incidents could occur if safety harnesses were not properly fastened or if someone tampered with the safety belts during the flight. The possibility of the passenger having accidentally or deliberately opened the safety belt also needs to be examined,” he added.
The incident raises concerns over safety standards and monitoring of tandem paragliding operations at Bir-Billing, one of India’s most popular adventure tourism destinations.