A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida died after falling from a tandem paraglider mid-air during a flight at the internationally renowned Bir-Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case against the pilot and launched an investigation into the incident.

The victim, Shubham Dobliyal, a government petroleum firm employee, was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with his family. According to sources, he was flying in tandem with pilot Vinay Kumar when he fell about six minutes after take-off. Shubham reportedly landed in a dense forest near the designated landing zone.

The incident came to light after Kumar landed safely and informed other pilots that the passenger had fallen during the flight. Rescue teams located Shubham’s body in the forest at night.