A 30-year-old power dispute, and a political prize for Himachal CM Sukhu

On November 6, the Supreme Court ended an around three-decade-old power-sharing dispute between Himachal Pradesh and four defendants — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh — over the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects.

The Court directed Punjab and Haryana to supply 11,973 million units of electricity in a respective ratio of 58:42 from the Bhakra-Nangal project and 60:40 from the Beas project. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), a statutory body, maintains and operates the power projects, delivering approximately 14,000 million units of electricity annually.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described the SC verdict as favourable and credited his government’s sustained efforts for it. Although Opposition BJP leaders hailed the SC verdict, they challenged Sukhu for taking the entire credit.

History

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The projects were proposed to be constructed in 1944 and completed after independence. The Bhakra-Nangal project was inaugurated in 1954, and the Beas project became operational in the 1970s.

The Bhakra-Nangal and the Beas projects were built in Bilaspur (27,869 acres) and in Kangra district (65,050 acres), respectively — both form part of the present-day Himachal Pradesh. But power generated by these projects was also enjoyed principally by the composite State of Punjab — and by Haryana and Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966.

Raja Anand Chand of the erstwhile princely estate of Bilaspur ceded to the dominion of India by the Bilaspur Merger Agreement on August 15, 1948. Before this, on July 7, 1948, a draft agreement was prepared between the Government of Bilaspur and the then Government of East Punjab on the terms on which land of Bilaspur territory would be made available for the Bhakra project, and the compensation payable, including a provision for allocation of power to the erstwhile state of Bilaspur. But this draft was not formally signed or executed.

Bilaspur, thereafter, continued to be administered as a Chief Commissioner’s Province under the States Merger (Chief Commissioners’ Provinces) Order, 1949, and was included as a Part C State. In 1954, Bilaspur and the Himachal Pradesh region were united to form a new State of Himachal Pradesh under the Himachal Pradesh and Bilaspur (New States) Act, 1954. The geographical area was further enlarged in 1966 by the transfer of territory from the composite State of Punjab under Section 5 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and finally Himachal Pradesh became a full State of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971.

The dispute

Story continues below this ad

The dispute originated after the reorganisation of Punjab on November 1, 1966, when Haryana was carved out as a separate state, and Himachal Pradesh’s claim to a share in the electricity generated by the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects became contentious. In 1996, Himachal moved a suit under Article 131 in the Supreme Court against the Union of India, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Chandigarh. Under the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Himachal’s demands included 12 per cent of the net electricity generated as a host state, since the projects were situated in its territory. Second, it sought a 7.19 per cent share based on the population-transfer ratio following the reorganisation of Punjab. The state also demanded compensation of Rs 2,199.77 crore for the electricity withheld since November 1, 1966, along with interest.

SC’s 2011 judgment — a cornerstone

The November 6 judgment is rooted in the SC’s 2011 decree, settling the fundamental legal question of Himachal’s entitlement to power from the two projects, while rejecting the principal objections raised against Himachal’s suit about the maintainability and merits. The judgment held Himachal’s claim “maintainable under Article 131 of the Constitution” and ruled that the merger of Bilaspur with Himachal did not extinguish the state’s independent legal claim. It further held that the dispute was not barred by Articles 363 or 262(2) of the Constitution, as it concerned the sharing of electricity rather than the use of inter-state river waters.

The apex court also confirmed certain entitlements for Himachal: the state will get 6.095 per cent of the total electricity generated, effective November 1, 1966, from Bhakra-Nangal Project; the state will get 5.752 per cent of the total electricity generated, from the commencement of production, from Beas Unit I; and 2.984 per cent of the total electricity generated, from the commencement of production from Beas Unit-2. These represented Himachal’s total 7.19 per cent entitlement attributable to the erstwhile composite Punjab, applied to the respective projects. The court also determined the corresponding shares of Punjab and Haryana at 51.8 per cent and 37.51 per cent, respectively, while Chandigarh’s 3.5 per cent requirement was to be met by Punjab and Haryana from their shares.

The SC, however, excluded Rajasthan from the list of defendants because Rajasthan had never formed a part of composite Punjab. But the Court rejected Himachal’s separate claim for 12 per cent free electricity under the host-state principle.

Story continues below this ad

BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal was the chief minister in 2011.

How Nov 6 judgment differs and what lies ahead for four defendants

The 2011 judgment established Himachal’s legal entitlement to electricity, but the actual calculation and delivery of accumulated arrears remained unresolved. The November 6 judgment provided the mechanism for implementing the earlier decree, with the Court converting the state’s legally recognised entitlement into a time-bound supply arrangement, providing it with a potentially valuable source of revenue.

The state will receive approximately 11,973 million units, or nearly 1,197.3 crore units, of electricity over 20 lean seasons (between October and March yearly). This translates into an annual supply of approximately 598 million units. But the state will not receive the entire 13,066 MU calculated as arrears. Its capital-cost liability of Rs 420.77 crore has been deducted from the outstanding amount, with the adjustment valued at Rs 3.85 per unit, equivalent to approximately 1,093 MU. The remaining 11,973 MU is what Punjab and Haryana must supply.

Story continues below this ad

In the recent judgment, the SC rejected Punjab’s objections that the arrears should be reduced by accounting for the daily supply of 1.2 lakh units to Himachal. It also disputed the method used to calculate the capital-cost liability, arguing the current operation and maintenance rate of 79 paise per unit should be applied instead of Rs 3.85 per unit. The Court found these objections unconvincing. Also, Punjab wanted the electricity arrears to be supplied over 30 years instead of the proposed 15 years, but the Court rejected it and granted some relief by extending the repayment period to 20 lean seasons.

Thus, the electricity will be supplied in the following inter-state proportions: Bhakra-Nangal Project: Punjab and Haryana will share the supply in the ratio of 58:42. Beas Projects: Punjab and Haryana will share the supply in the ratio of 60:40. Thus, both states will have to divert a portion of the electricity otherwise available to them towards fulfilling Himachal Pradesh’s outstanding entitlement. The court has also clarified that Himachal Pradesh must pay the charges determined by the BBMB for the year in which each tranche of electricity is received.

Shot in the arm for Sukhu

Coming after the success of the 422-MW Kishau Multipurpose Project signing in September, the recent SC verdict may prove a shot in the arm for the Sukhu government ahead of the Assembly elections, depending on how the Congress converts it into electoral gains.