Himachal bans mobile phones in all schools from March 1

Violation will lead to a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device. (Credits: Unsplash)

The use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh will be banned from March 1, 2026, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday. Violation will lead to a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

The CM said that the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage.

“Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations,” the CM said.