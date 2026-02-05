Himachal bans mobile phones in all schools from March 1

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh will be banned from March 1, 2026, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday. Violation will lead to a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.
The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.
The CM said that the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage.
“Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations,” the CM said.
“It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth,” said Sukhu.
Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.
Sukhu also highlighted the state’s aggressive push to promote sports and sports tourism. He announced that the state government would provide employment opportunities to female athletes from Himachal Pradesh who have recently competed in the Asian Games.
To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.
During the event, Sukhu laid out several infrastructure goals, including the expedited completion of the indoor stadium in Ghumarwin and the local school building within the next year.
He also announced the construction of a new girls’ hostel at Morsingi.
The 69th National School Games concluded with the Himachal Pradesh team securing a gold medal after defeating Rajasthan in the final match, while Haryana claimed third place. The tournament saw participation from 30 teams across the country.
Addressing a public meeting at Barthin in the Jhandutta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district, Sukhu announced Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the Re-Radoh bridge and a bridge at Dadhog Tappay village. He announced that schools at Barthin, Gehadvi and Jhandutta would be brought under the CBSE curriculum. He also announced the opening of a sub-tehsil at Talai, a cooperative bank at Malhot and the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre at Kalol.
The CM provided financial assistance of Rs 31,000 each to 16 families affected by a road accident at Bhallu Ghat bridge. He also honoured the family of late Shaurya Chakra awardee Baldev Chand.
Sukhu said that the previous BJP government spent Rs 5,000 crore for political gain instead of distributing it among the people. He said the present government received Rs 50,000 crore more liabilities from the BJP government, including loans.
He said that the present Congress government created new sources of income and shut the doors of corruption. While the government took loans of Rs 23,000 crore, it repaid Rs 26,000 crore towards principal and interest. He said that for 73 years, Himachal Pradesh received grants as per constitutional provisions, but these have now been stopped. He said that 68 per cent of the state’s land was forest land and people survive on the remaining 32 per cent, which has been ignored.
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former MLAs Bumbar Thakur and Biru Ram Kishore, District Congress president Anjana Dhiman, Congress leader Subhash Dadhwalia, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, SP Sandeep Dhawal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Earlier, the CM inaugurated the administrative building of the Government Polytechnic, Kalol, named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore.
(With PTI inputs)
