Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes ‘orphan and widow’ fuel cess amid BJP walkout

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Monday passed the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing the the imposition of an’orphan and widow cess’ on petrol and high-speed diesel, amid strong opposition protests and a staged walkout by the BJP legislators.

The Bill seeks to levy a cess of up to Rs 5 per litre on fuel to mobilise resources for welfare schemes targeting orphans and widows from economically weaker sections.

The Opposition BJP strongly opposed the proposed cess, warning that it would increase fuel prices in the state beyond those in neighbouring regions such as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that while the state’s financial condition may not be strong, it was inappropriate to generate revenue “in the name of widows and orphans.”