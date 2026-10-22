Is Himachal’s apple economy in danger? Expert cites 3 key threats

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh may face the fate of cotton farmers in Punjab and Haryana, eminent plant pathologist and agricultural scientist Dr Sarabjit Singh Chahal said.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 02:56 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh apple growers concernsHimachal Pradesh has produced approximately 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of apples this season against an expected target of around 4.56 lakh metric tonnes.
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Eminent plant pathologist and agricultural scientist Dr Sarabjit Singh Chahal has warned that apple growers in Himachal Pradesh could face the same fate as cotton farmers in Punjab and Haryana, who shifted to alternative crops after suffering repeated losses and declining returns.

“In Punjab and Haryana, cotton was once called ‘white gold’. However, farmers became frustrated after suffering severe losses and shifted largely to paddy and wheat cultivation…cotton production has come down manyfold over the past many years. Based on my experience, I have been observing a similar pattern among apple growers,” Chahal said.

His warning comes amid a sharp decline in Himachal Pradesh’s apple output. The state has produced approximately 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of apples this season against an expected target of around 4.56 lakh metric tonnes, dealing a major blow to growers dependent on the fruit economy.

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Chahal attributed the falling apple production to several factors, including the import of poor-quality planting material without strict quarantine measures, spurious pesticides and climate change.

Also Read | Himachal’s apple crop hit due to delay in flowering, rising temp, say experts

Unregulated imports and pathogen threats

Himachal apple Sarabjit Singh Chahal concerns Dr Sarabjit Singh Chahal said mounting losses and declining productivity could force Himachal Pradesh’s apple growers to abandon the traditional fruit crop and switch to alternatives.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a two-day national symposium at Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, on plant health, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture, he said, “The unregulated import of planting material from foreign countries, including rootstocks and grafted plants, could introduce pathogens that threaten orchards. In the race to maximise production and profits, growers sometimes compromise on the quality and health of planting material.”

Chahal, former vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and currently Member Emeritus at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said mounting losses and declining productivity could eventually force apple growers to abandon the traditional fruit crop and switch to alternatives if the situation was not addressed.

He stressed the need to strictly enforce post-entry quarantine measures for imported plants, saying a mandatory 40-day quarantine period was essential to identify potential pests and pathogens before planting material was released for use.

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“Weak enforcement of these safeguards could allow diseases to enter orchards and spread, affecting productivity over the years,” Chahal said.

Also Read | Why Himachal CM Sukhu asked the Centre for 100% import duty on apples

Call for climate-resilient farming

“The proliferation of spurious pesticides was another major concern,” he added. Describing the counterfeit pesticide trade as a nationwide problem, Chahal said using substandard or fake chemicals could undermine plant protection efforts and aggravate crop losses.

He also cautioned against overlooking climate change, which is altering weather patterns and affecting crop performance. Changing climatic conditions, he said, were contributing to production losses and increasing the incidence of crop diseases.

Chahal warned that unless the quality of imported planting material, quarantine enforcement and pesticide regulation were strengthened alongside climate-resilient farming practices, Himachal Pradesh’s apple economy could face a prolonged crisis.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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