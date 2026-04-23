Himachal progressive apple grower gets recognition 5 months after death for discovering a new variety in 2016

After nearly six years of rigorous examination and validation, authorities confirmed it as a novel variety and registered it under the name ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’: RHRTS Associate Director

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 01:29 PM IST
apple farmHis family received recognition for his contribution to horticulture with the formal registration of a unique apple variety he discovered — now named ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’. (File Photo)
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When Joginder Singh Kanwar, a former teacher and progressive apple grower of Majholi village near Theog, discovered a new variety of apple in 2016, little did he know that his discovery would bring him recognition someday.

Five months after his death, authorities recently communicated to his family about the recognition Kanwar brought to them posthumously. His family received recognition for his contribution to horticulture with the formal registration of a unique apple variety he discovered — now named ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’.

“After nearly six years of rigorous examination and validation, authorities confirmed it as a novel variety and registered it under the name ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1,” Dr Dinesh Singh Thakur, Associate Director of Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Mashobra, told The Indian Express.

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), New Delhi, has officially registered and denominated the variety ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’, and communicated to his family about it while acknowledging the role of the late orchardist in identifying the rare variant.

“The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), Delhi, has officially denominated the variety as ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’ and sent a communication to the family of late Joginder Singh Kanwar, who had detected an unusual apple variety on a Red Delicious tree in his apple orchard in 2016. Last week, one of the sons of Joginder Singh Kanwar came to us and showed us the communication. We confirmed it from PPV&FRA. It is a rare moment,” Dr Thakur said.

“In 2017, Joginder Singh, who was among the progressive orchardists, had informed us about the unusual apple variant in his orchard of red delicious apple plants. The tree on which the different apple variants had grown was almost 45 to 48 years old. We visited the orchard and found the dark red colour variant really new and quite different from other fruits. We informed the PPV&FRA after examining the variant for a long time till 2020. The PPV&FRA took almost six years and authenticated that the variety was next and named it ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1,” Dr Thakur said.

Officials said a research team, including Dr Thakur and Dr Neena Chauhan, conducted a detailed survey in 2017 and identified the anomaly as a whole branch mutation. The team initiated scientific trials by isolating budwood from the mutated limb and grafting it onto dwarfing M9 rootstock to test the stability and quality of the fruit.

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The variety was studied extensively over a period of four to five years at Mashobra, located at an altitude of 2,286 metres above the mean sea level. Following prolonged evaluation, the findings were submitted to PPV&FRA in 2020.

Dr Devina Vaidya, Director of Research at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry (UHF), Nauni, said, “The university took proactive steps to secure the variety under the category of a farmer-developed variety. An application was submitted to PPV&FRA, along with detailed documentation and passport data compiled by scientists from RHRTS Mashobra.”

Congratulating Kanwar’s family and the scientific community, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel described the development as a significant milestone in recognising farmers’ innovations.

“With the consent of Kanwar’s family, the variety is currently undergoing multi-location trials across different agro-climatic zones under the name ‘Kanwar Red’ to assess its wider adaptability and performance,” Chandel further informed.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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