Himachal progressive apple grower gets recognition 5 months after death for discovering a new variety in 2016

His family received recognition for his contribution to horticulture with the formal registration of a unique apple variety he discovered — now named ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’. (File Photo)

When Joginder Singh Kanwar, a former teacher and progressive apple grower of Majholi village near Theog, discovered a new variety of apple in 2016, little did he know that his discovery would bring him recognition someday.

Five months after his death, authorities recently communicated to his family about the recognition Kanwar brought to them posthumously. His family received recognition for his contribution to horticulture with the formal registration of a unique apple variety he discovered — now named ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’.

“After nearly six years of rigorous examination and validation, authorities confirmed it as a novel variety and registered it under the name ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1,” Dr Dinesh Singh Thakur, Associate Director of Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Mashobra, told The Indian Express.