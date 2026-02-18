Himachal: An 80-yr-old reaches Vidhan Sabha, seeks relief from loan interest

His younger son developed gangrene in 2019 and got his legs amputated, daughter with mental disability

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 09:18 PM IST
himachal vidhan sabhaWith mounting interest, failing health and two severely disabled children to care for, the 80-year-old is waiting for administrative intervention to rescue his family from financial distress. (Source: File)
Narpat Ram, an 80-year-old farmer from Mandi’s Khadumn village, on Wednesday reached the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla where the Budget session is underway, to seek administrative intervention and relief from the mounting bank loan interest.

The farmer’s younger son, Hukam Chand (35), was rendered permanently disabled and was unable to work after he lost his legs to gangrene in 2019.

After which “the loan repayment was stopped and interest was accumulating… the loan has now ballooned to nearly Rs 10 lakh,” Narpat told The Indian Express.

“My younger son had started working as a daily wager after completing matriculation as the family’s financial condition did not allow higher education. In 2018, my elder son Lej Ram and I took a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from the Kangra Central Co-operative Bank to purchase a commercial vehicle so Hukam could earn a livelihood as a driver. However… Hukam developed gangrene.”

The family took him to multiple hospitals before he was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

“But doctors had to amputate both his legs — one in Shimla and the other in Chandigarh,” Narpat said.

Narpat’s daughter, Urmila (33), is also 90 per cent disabled and mentally challenged. Though the family receives financial assistance under the state government’s ‘Sahara Scheme’ for both his children, it is still insufficient. The Himachal government’s Sahara Scheme provides Rs 3,000 monthly to economically weaker patients suffering from ailments such as cancer, paralysis, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, thalassemia and other debilitating conditions.

Story continues below this ad

Narpat, who barely owns five bighas of agricultural land, said the loan was mortgaged against his farmland. “I have written to several officials but received no relief. I have come to Shimla with hope,” he said, displaying the photographs of his disabled children.

He arrived in Shimla on Tuesday and stayed at a local gurdwara before managing to meet former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who assured him of all the possible assistance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Kangra Central Co-operative Bank told The Indian Express, the relief could be considered under existing policies. “There are provisions under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for loan waiver or restructuring. If the applicant submits a formal request to the concerned branch manager, the case will be examined.”

For Narpat, however, time is running out. With mounting interest, failing health and two severely disabled children to care for, the 80-year-old is waiting for administrative intervention to rescue his family from financial distress.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Live Blog
