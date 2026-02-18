Himachal: An 80-yr-old reaches Vidhan Sabha, seeks relief from loan interest

With mounting interest, failing health and two severely disabled children to care for, the 80-year-old is waiting for administrative intervention to rescue his family from financial distress. (Source: File)

Narpat Ram, an 80-year-old farmer from Mandi’s Khadumn village, on Wednesday reached the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla where the Budget session is underway, to seek administrative intervention and relief from the mounting bank loan interest.

The farmer’s younger son, Hukam Chand (35), was rendered permanently disabled and was unable to work after he lost his legs to gangrene in 2019.

After which “the loan repayment was stopped and interest was accumulating… the loan has now ballooned to nearly Rs 10 lakh,” Narpat told The Indian Express.

“My younger son had started working as a daily wager after completing matriculation as the family’s financial condition did not allow higher education. In 2018, my elder son Lej Ram and I took a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from the Kangra Central Co-operative Bank to purchase a commercial vehicle so Hukam could earn a livelihood as a driver. However… Hukam developed gangrene.”