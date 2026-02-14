37 hectares of Himachal Pradesh govt’s new township area falls in land identified for ecological restoration

The state government’s decision to develop a world-class township along the Himachal–Chandigarh border at Shitalpur has come into direct conflict with the utilisation of Rs 1.08 crore Environmental Compensation (EC) collected on the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) from the violators in a case of rampant illegal mining in the same area.

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB), which is the executing agency for utilisation of the EC recovered from more than 21 violators, has informed the tribunal that a substantial portion of the land including 37 hectares identified for ecological restoration falls within the area where the state Cabinet approved the township project on December 30, 2025. The HPSPCB placed this submission, urging the NGT to grant more time to submit a revised plan before the Principal Bench of the tribunal in New Delhi, on February 11.

Interestingly, the NGT had directed the HPSPCB to submit an action plan for the utilisation of the collected environment compensation of Rs 1.08 crore on May 1, 2025. On this directive, the state pollution panel submitted an action plan report before the tribunal on July 10 last year, almost five months before the decision to develop the township at Shitalpur in Baddi.

In its February 11 reply submitted through the Assistant Environment Engineer Abhay Gupta, HPSPCB stated, “The proposal for utilisation of environmental compensation was prepared in consultation with the forest department. As per the proposal, the restorative work consisted of construction of 142 number of check dams including 118 dry stone check dams and 24 crate wire check dams; crate wire retaining walls at nine sites for stabilisation of soil and the plantations on 37 hectares of land at various places of the affected areas including Shitalpur, Kalyanpur, Landewal and Kenduwal.”

“The matter was further taken up by HPSPCB with the concerned stakeholder departments so that the action plan could be materialised/executed. However, on February 4, a communication received from the SDM Baddi appraising that the Cabinet of Himachal Pradesh has approved a new township in the Shitalpur area and it is the same area where the action plan for providing afforestation, crate wall and check dams were proposed by the forest department. It was further apprised that some of the land has been transferred to HIMUDA (Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority) and the case for finalising additional land to be diverted is under consideration and case shall be submitted for Cabinet approval. The process shall consume some time and a revised plan for providing afforestation, crate wall and check dams may be submitted by the forest department.”

A forest department officer requesting anonymity told The Indian Express, “Although the matter is subjudice, we received a communication from the HPSPCB urging us to make a revised plan on February 5. We were also informed that the area which we identified for the afforestation also falls within the land where a new township was proposed. Making a revised plan is a lengthy process.”

The case originates from a 2024 complaint filed by a local resident, Vijay Chandel, before the NGT alleging large-scale illegal mining and excavation at Shitalpur using heavy machinery such as excavators and tippers. The complaint also alleged uprooting of trees, damage to Shitalpur road causing inconvenience and safety hazards to commuters, and illegal sale of excavated soil to the railways.

Acting on the complaint, the tribunal constituted a Joint Committee comprising representatives of the Geological Wing of the Department of Industries, the Deputy Commissioner Solan, and the Divisional Forest Officer, Solan. The committee confirmed illegal muck excavation and recommended identification of violators and imposition of environmental compensation.

Subsequently, around 25 challans were issued by police and mining authorities, and notices were served by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for recovery of EC totalling Rs 1.08 crore. When recovery from defaulters did not materialise fully, the tribunal directed the state government to deposit the amount from the District Mineral Fund by March 30, 2025. The amount was thereafter deposited with the Department of Environment, Science & Technology and Climate Change on April 2, 2025.

The NGT also had directed the State Pollution Control Board to prepare an action plan for utilisation of the recovered compensation. In compliance, a proposal for plantation, construction of dry-stone dams, crate-wire dams and related ecological works in the Baddi forest range was submitted by the Divisional Conservator of Forests, Nalagarh.

In its latest proceedings on December 17 last year, the NGT has sought a status report on utilisation of the compensation amount. However, with the township project now approved over the same land parcel, execution of the planned afforestation and soil conservation works has been put on hold pending land finalisation and preparation of a revised environmental restoration plan.

The Board informed the tribunal that the matter is being taken up with the concerned departments to ensure proper utilisation of the environmental compensation amount.