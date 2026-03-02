Hills razed, khair trees felled at Mirzapur village: People allege ‘land mafia’ nexus, call for action

Serious allegations of large-scale environmental violations have surfaced from Mirzapur village under Majri Block in the Kharar Assembly constituency, where residents claim hills are being flattened, forests cleared, and prohibited khair trees felled to carve out illegal plots and farmhouses.

Villagers allege that, in blatant disregard of laws and court orders and purportedly in collusion with officials from the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Wildlife Protection, Panchayat & Rural Development, Mining Department, and police, natural hill terrain is being levelled. Seasonal rivulets (“choes”) are reportedly being filled with soil and diverted while unauthorised roads have been constructed to facilitate vehicular access. Iron fencing has allegedly been erected to demarcate and sell land unlawfully.

These allegations were raised by panchayat members and residents who invited Punjab BJP State Media head Vineet Joshi to the village to address their grievances. BJP Majri Mandal president Mohit Gautam was also present.

‘Mushtarka Malkan’ land under dispute

Village representatives, including Numberdar Krishan Chand, Panch Sher Singh, Panch Nirmal Singh, Panch Pati Rakha Ram, Panch Pati Pala Ram, and former sarpanch Husn Chand, alias Makhan, stated that the land being sold is “Mushtarka Malkan” (joint ownership land) with nearly 500 shareholders.

They emphasised that no formal partition has taken place so far, and government records do not specify individual ownership portions.

“In such a situation, how can possession be claimed merely on the basis of purchase from one shareholder without proper partition?” they questioned.

They added that legal partition must be conducted by the Revenue Department in the presence of the Patwari, Kanungo, Tehsildar, and SDM, a process that has not been undertaken to date.

Story continues below this ad

Status quo order allegedly ignored

The villagers pointed out that the collector had issued a status quo order, dated March 5, 2019, prohibiting sale-purchase of the land, cutting of trees or wild vegetation, and excavation using JCB machines. “Then how are hills being cut and trees being felled openly?” they asked.

Complaints filed, no action taken

According to the panchayat, multiple complaints have been submitted over the years to the police, BDPO, Tehsildar, yet no effective action has been initiated. Copies of previous complaints were also shown to the visiting leaders.

Villagers alleged that the accused openly claims to have a “setting” with officials and boasts that “no one can harm him”. They said the continued inaction of the police and administration has reinforced this perception.

Assurance of agitation

Addressing residents, Vineet Joshi assured the panchayat of support, stating that just as he had earlier intervened to save thousands of houses in Nayagaon Municipal Council from demolition and helped curb illegal mining in Majri Block, he would join villagers in launching an agitation to halt the alleged illegal sale of land, forests, plots, and farmhouses at Mirzapur.

Story continues below this ad

Among those present were Narata Ram, who has filed a writ petition in the High Court against the cutting of forests and hills, Mushtarka Malkan shareholder Puran Chand, Surinder Kumar, Kuldeep Singh Bhattal, former Panch Charan Das, Hemraj, Lakhbir Singh, Lala Ram, Gopi, and other villagers.

The issue has now snowballed into a major environmental and legal concern, with residents demanding immediate intervention to protect Mirzapur’s hills, forests, and common land from irreversible damage.