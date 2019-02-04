Hike yearly payout to farmers’ to Rs 12000: Shiromani Akali Dal

Lauding the Union government’s decision of giving direct income support of Rs 6000 per annum to every farmer owning up to two hectares of land as “ a good beginning symbolising the government’s concern for the beleaguered peasantry in the country”, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday appealed to the government to hike the amount to Rs 12000.

A meeting of the party’s core committee, which was presided over by its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also asked the government to extend the scheme to farm labourers in view of the hardships being faced by both segments.

Giving details of the decisions taken at the meeting, party spokesperson Harcharan Bains told media persons that the Core Committee also asked the Punjab government to fulfil its own moral obligations towards the Punjab farmers and give a matching amount equivalent to the amount given by the Centre as direct income support to every farmer as well farm labourer in the state.

Bains said a delegation of the party MPs and senior leaders would meet the Union Finance Minister to urge him to increase the size of the direct income support for farmers and to extend the scheme to cover farm labourers also.

Bains said the party hoped that its demand would be accommodated in the regular budget.

The Core Committee meeting also lauded the NDA government for “announcing major relief measures for the poor and the middle classes in the country with bold budgetary decisions such as increasing the limit of Personal Income Tax to Rs 5 lakh which will benefit three crore out of total accesses of five crore.”

It also lauded the Rs 3,000 monthly pension given to workers from the unorganised sector, doubling of exemption in GST from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and increase in salaries of Asha and Anganwadi workers. The SAD also welcomed the steps announced in the interim budget to help the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE).

Later, addressing the media, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for “virtually abandoning the people of the state and going back on all the commitments made to them before the assembly poll.” Badal said that there was “a complete administrative paralysis in the state”.

On Maharashtra government’s 2015 amendment in Act related to appointment of Takht Hazur Sahib president, Sukhbir Badal said BJP national president Amit Shah had assured him in a meeting that original act will be restored.