With hike in budget allocation, Chandigarh Police hopes to purchase vehicles, machinery

The UT Police was allocated a budget of Rs 561.36 crore last year, while this year it has been allotted Rs 603.65 crore.

As the Chandigarh Police was allocated Rs 42.29 crore additional budget by the union government as compared to the previous financial year, UT cops are hopeful to purchase more vehicles and communication gadgets this year.

Police officials said due to the pandemic, several projects including modernisation were shelved in the previous year.

The annual budget for the department accounts for several expenses, including salary, fuel charges for government vehicles and purchase of necessary items such as uniforms, among others.

Sources said, “The decision regarding purchasing new vehicles, gadgets and other machinery will be taken with the approval of the UT Administration.”

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “There were several proposals which were not implemented in the previous year. The major reasons for it were funds shortage and Covid-19 pandemic. As we have been allotted slightly more funds this time than the previous year, we are hopeful to purchase new vehicles for routine patrolling and other law and order related duties. Meanwhile, the construction of hundreds of government quarters for police personnel is also pending, funds for which are yet to be released by the central government.”

With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UT Administration had slashed its budget. A cap was put on the purchase of new machinery and a temporary suspension of release of TA/DA amount for the police personnel was also imposed.

The Chandigarh Police department, along with the Education, Transport, Housing and Urban Development, and Energy and Health departments was given importance in the budget as compared to the others, including Food and Civil Supplies, Forestry and Wildlife, Agri and Allied Activity, Rural development and Labour departments, among others.

The Chandigarh Administration received a total budget of Rs 5186.12 crore this year, which is 0.93 per cent more than the previous year. During the last financial year, the UT was allocated a budget of Rs 5138.10 crore.