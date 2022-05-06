Amid highway drama, Bagga case also plays out in High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday turned down the Punjab government’s plea to keep BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Haryana, while ordering the state of Haryana to file an affidavit by Saturday on allegations of detention of Punjab Police personnel.

On Friday afternoon, the Punjab government had filed a petition in court after its police personnel who were bringing Bagga from Delhi to Mohali were stopped by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra.

The petition came up for consideration before the court of Justice Lalit Batra. During the hearing, the counsel for Haryana sought time to file its reply. The matter was adjourned till 4 pm. The HC, meanwhile, directed Haryana to submit a written explanation on the alleged detention of Punjab Police personnel.

During the hearing, which resumed at 4.05 pm, senior advocate Puneet Bali, arguing on behalf of the state of Punjab, said that the Punjab Police teams were illegally detained both in Delhi and Kurukshetra. He added that the Punjab Police has been trying to intimate Haryana Police about the FIR registered against Bagga and stated that this situation has created political anarchy in the country.

He further stated that DSP Kuljinder Singh (Punjab Police) went to Janakpuri police station to inform the Delhi Police well before Bagga’s arrest. He contended that because of the connivance between Haryana and Delhi, an environment of unrest has been created.

He said Bagga had filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him, but no relief was granted. He added that five notices were issued to Bagga in the FIR, but he did not join the probe.

The counsel for the State of Haryana said that Bagga was forcefully arrested, and an FIR was registered in Delhi on a complaint by his father. He said that there was apprehension of a threat to his life. Senior advocate Chetan Mittal, Bagga’s counsel, also said he had been arrested illegally.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, Government of India, contended that based on the FIR registered on the complaint by Bagga’s father, a Dwarka court had issued search warrants to find him.

Mittal told the court that at 9.50 am, a message had been flashed by Delhi Police to the Haryana Police to stop Punjab Police vehicles. Delhi Police reached Kurukshetra at 2 pm, search warrants were shown and Bagga’s custody was handed over to Delhi Police.

Anmol Rattan Sidhu (AG Punjab) stated that by 4 pm, the team of Delhi Police taking Bagga had crossed Panipat and was about to enter the national capital.

Meanwhile, the State of Haryana contended that the petition filed by Punjab was to release detained police personnel and there was no mention of Bagga.

After hearing arguments, the bench adjourned the matter for May 7.