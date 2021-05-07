Highest single-day surge in Punjab, fresh vaccine supplies in

COVID vaccination camp at Model Town in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab has recorded 8,874 fresh Covid cases — its highest single-day surge — and 154 deaths within 24 hours, according to the state bulletin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state has received a fresh supply of 1.75 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre, including 1 lakh doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses of Covaxin for healthcare, frontline workers and those aged 45 years and above.

Punjab has reported a total of 4,16,350 Covid cases, of which 66,568 are active.

The Covid toll has touched 9,979 with the case fatality rate at 2.39 per cent — higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent.

The highest positivity rate is being witnessed in Fazilka (24.48 per cent) and SAS Nagar (22.03 per cent). The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (1257), SAS Nagar (942), Jalandhar (916) and Bathinda (847).

There are 238 patients on ventilator support and 8,728 on oxygen support.

There were 5,126 recoveries on Thursday and 74,641 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including healthcare and frontline workers and those aged over 45 years.

According to the district-wise break-up of 154 deaths, the highest were in Amritsar (25), followed by Ludhiana (19), Patiala (15), Jalandhar (12), Sangrur (12), Muktsar (10), Bathinda (9), Fazilka (9), SAS Nagar (6), Kapurthala (5), Moga (5), Mansa (5), Pathankot (5), Gurdaspur (4), Ferozepur (4), Fatehgarh Sahib (3) and 2 each in Barnala, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran.