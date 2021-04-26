Highest single-day surge in Panchkula, 50 percent general, 70 percent ICU beds reserved for Covid patients

Panchkula reported the highest single-day caseload on Sunday as 666 people tested positive for Covid-19. (Express Photo by Tashi tobgyal)

Panchkula district reported a severe surge of Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, on account of which the District Magistrate issued orders directing private as well as public hospitals to reserve at least 50 per cent of general beds and 70 per cent of ICU-Ventilator beds for Covid-19 patients.

An order issued in this regard read, “Keeping in view the current situation of surging Covid-19 cases, Panchkula District Magistrate-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Mukul Kumar has directed all public/private hospitals to ensure that at least 50 per cent of total beds of general category and 70 per cent of total beds of ICU/Ventilator category of all public/private hospitals in Panchkula are to be dedicated for Covid-19 cases with adequate availability of human resource and logistics (drugs, consumables, ICU etc).”

The order further said, “In case of an urgent need to divert the beds, any change in the above reservation/requisition can only be made with prior approval of the Panchkula District Magistrate and Civil Surgeon.”

60-year-old with no co-morbidities among three dead

Panchkula reported the highest single-day caseload on Sunday as 666 people tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, as per the district bulletin, three Covid-related deaths were also reported.

A 66-year-old woman from Moginand, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, a 60-year-old woman from Mankiyan, who had no known comorbidities, and an 88-year-old woman from Ghatiwala, suffering from hypertension, succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

Of the 666 new cases, 368 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 234 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula so far.

As many as 36 tested positive this week, including two who tested positive on Sunday. A total of 26,285 patients have tested positive here so far, of which 19,105 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. At least 183 patients have succumbed to the virus here. Meanwhile, 16,297 people have recovered so far.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload in a day then had topped 251 cases. The district has has been reporting an increasing number of cases in the second wave, almost double as compared to the first wave, even though the experts suggest that the peak is yet to come.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, over 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It significantly grew and crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30.

The tally further crossed the 1,500-mark on April 13 and the 2,000-mark on April 17. It breached the 2,500-mark on April 23 and stood at 2,625 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 85 per cent. The district has conducted 2,65,446 tests so far, including 2,528 samples tested on Saturday.

Covid Vaccination

A total of 1,142 persons got vaccinated in Panchkula on Sunday, including 1,105 citizens, 27 frontline and 10 healthcare workers.

By April 13, Panchkula had already administered one lakh doses. As many as 1,34,021 vaccines have been administered till now, including 11,250 to healthcare workers, 15,840 to frontline workers and 1,06,932 to citizens. The vaccination took place at 11 locations, including five government sites and six private hospitals.