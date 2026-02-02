Highest allocation, so far: PGI allocated Rs 2,559.65 crore, Rs 141.79 crore more than 2025

The upgraded software project would include new features to be introduced steadily, for online appointments, a mobile app for accessing hospital services, QR code systems for registration by scanning instead of standing in long queues, and a mobile app to access hospital services.

The Centre has allocated Rs 2,559.65 crore to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh in the Union Budget 2026-27, an increase of Rs 141.79 crore (4.4%) over Rs 2,400 crore, the revised estimates of the previous financial year.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, the PGI was allocated a budget of Rs 2,417.86 crore; Rs 2,400 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 2,225 crore in 2023-24. Thus, the Rs 2,559.65 crore allocation is the highest so far.

The 2026-27 budget is aimed at meeting expenses related to patient care, staff salaries and infrastructure development at the institute. Of the total allocation, Rs 390 crore has been earmarked for the creation of capital assets, including new buildings, medical equipment and machinery.