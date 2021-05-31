High-velocity thunderstorm leaves Tricity powerless

A high-velocity storm with wind speeds of over 60 kmph struck Tricity late Saturday evening, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply. Many parts of the Tricity remained without power for almost 20 hours and water supply was also affected.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological department, the wind speed was recorded at a 100 km per hour. “The wind velocity was 100 km per hour. In next two days, light to moderate thunderstorm is expected with rain,” said an official from the department.

The uprooting of electricity poles resulted in a blackout, with several sectors not receiving power till Sunday evening.

Parts of sector 34 D, had no power from 10 pm Saturday to 10.30 am Sunday. In Sector 40, residents complained of not receiving electricity till Sunday evening, adding that phones went un answered at the electricity department.

In Sector 37B, the broadband was also affected. The power went off for 19 hours in Sector 19; in Sector 33 A, the electricity only resumed at 5 pm on Sunday. In sector 45 A, power had not been restored even till Sunday evening.

Residents of Sector 52 said power was only resorted at 3 am. In Maloya colony and parts of sectors 37 and 38, there was no power till the filing of the report.

Cars damaged after a school wall collapsed on them in Sector 9, Panchkula; a flock of dead parrots lying under a tree after the storm. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Cars damaged after a school wall collapsed on them in Sector 9, Panchkula; a flock of dead parrots lying under a tree after the storm. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Accordingly, water supply in most sectors was also affected as tubewells couldn’t function due to lack of power.

Over 72 fully grown trees uprooted

According to the MC, as many as 72 fully grown trees got uprooted, which also led to road blockages.

Some trees even fell on roads adjoining schools and could not be cleared due to several such incidents reported. “We were giving priority to removal of trees which led to damage on vehicles,” said an MC official.

In another such incident, eucalyptus trees uprooted and damaged three houses in Sector 20. While it did not cause any loss of life, it damaged property kept in the verandah.

Four fully green trees fell in Sector 24, two green trees each fell in sectors 23 and 22, four trees fell in Sector 39, of which two were green and two dead.

As many as five fully green trees fell in Sector 38 west and three green trees fell in Sector 36D.

On World Parrots Day, many die in Sector 37D

Pramod Sharma from Yuvsatta, an NGO, said he witnessed several dead parrots on Sunday morning.

“It was disheartening to see numerous bodies of beautiful parrots lying mutilated. Parrots mostly nest in tree cavities and when the trees fell, these poor creatures, didn’t get time to get out of the woods,” Pramod added.

Incidentally, Monday was World Parrot Day.

It was alleged that several trees in the city have become weak due to concrete being poured over parts touching the ground and interlocking tiles, which blocks air and water supply to the trees. It also disallows micro-organisms, which are important part of their eco-system to survive.

“Hundreds of trees have dried, but the department which lay down concrete or tiles in various institutions has shown sheer indifference to the wellbeing of city trees by doing so. Eucalyptus trees seen across Chandigarh schools have grown so huge that they are under great risk of falling over,” he alleged.

“The tree trunks are drying up rapidly because paver blocks leave no space around the base to let air and water into the roots. With the coming up of more footpaths, more trees are dying. We disapprove of the practice and demand breathing space for the trees.” Sharma added.

Panchkula: School wall collapses over five cars

Meanwhile in Panchkula, at least five cars were damaged in Sector 9 after a school wall collapsed on them.

While no loss of life was reported, the storm left massive property damage in its wake.

“It is due to heavy windstorm last night which resulted in uprooting of several trees which broke through the power lines, that the prevalent situation has arisen. We have deployed manpower, hydra and sky lifters for area-wise restoration of power,” said UHBVN in a statement.

While power in most areas was restored by late Sunday afternoon, Sector 7 remained partially blacked out till evening.

Water supply was disrupted till 7.30 am, Sunday. The most affected were sectors 12A, 14, 15, 19, Ind Area phase 1 and 2 which did not get any water supply till as late as 1 pm. An electricity outage of more than 14 hours was reported in sectors 7, 8, 2, 18, 12, 9.