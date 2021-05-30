scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 30, 2021
High-velocity storm uproots trees, disrupts power supply in Chandigarh

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 30, 2021 12:13:26 pm
The sudden change in weather was caused by a weather system which had built up due to an upper air cyclonic pressure, a Meteorological Department official said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A high-velocity storm swept the Union Territory of Chandigarh and its surrounding areas late Saturday night uprooting trees and disrupting power supply at many places.

The storm, with a wind speed exceeding 60 kmph, was accompanied by heavy rains, the weather office said on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted and electric poles damaged in some places, officials said.

Some residents complained that power supply in many southern sectors of the city remained disrupted for nearly 10 hours. Morning water supply was also disrupted in some parts of the city.

In the morning, municipal corporation workers were seen clearing several roads of uprooted trees and branches.

There were reports of a few vehicles getting damaged as trees or heavy branches fell on them during the storm.

The sudden change in weather was caused by a weather system which had built up due to an upper air cyclonic pressure, a Meteorological Department official said.

He said that rains were also reported from Mohali, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

