High-speed rail route to be developed from Delhi to Hisar: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday that a high-speed rail route will be developed from Delhi to Hisar. A Detailed Project Report has been prepared to develop a parallel rail system along the Kundli-Manesar Palwal Expressway also.

Advertising

The Chief Minister was interacting with media persons after attending the 38th meeting of National Capital Region Planning Board held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, National Capital Region Planning Board, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi today.

Khattar said that the National Capital Region Planning Board has given nod to the sub-regional plan of districts Karnal and Jind.

The Chief Minister said that it has been decided to constitute a committee to define the forest areas. A committee will also be constituted for the Aravalli hills.

On the question regarding farmers’ demand for increase in compensation of land acquired for national highways and expressways, the Chief Minister said that the compensation rates have been revised and sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The revised rates will be approved by the Central Government. “About 80 per cent of the compensation already approved has already been disbursed.”