High prices dampen festive spirit of Diwali

Post-Covid, almost after two years as people celebrate Diwali without restrictions, many essential items which every family uses to celebrate Diwali have seen prices skyrocketing making the festival of lights “not so pocket- friendly” this year.

Not only the rates of necessary items have increased, the goods and services tax of five per cent even on milk, packaging and further GST of 18 per cent have increased the prices of several commodities, sweets and essentials manifold burdening the consumer.

Brij Mohan, from the Sector 26 grain market in Chandigarh, said that there has been a more than double hike in items mostly used by people across all quarters for Diwali.

“In fact, the rates of diesel have increased and all the items are being brought to the city in diesel vehicles. Then, the GST has also increased the burden. There is tax on even packaging of the sweets. So at the end of the day, the burden is passed on to the consumer only,” Mohan added.

The Indian Express takes a look at the prices of essentials one uses, be it just for making sweets at home, or those for gifting and the alternatives people are looking for.

Sarson oil: Brij Mohan stated that the sarson oil which everyone, including the poor, would use in diyas has seen a steep hike. “From Rs 80-90 last year, it has shot up to almost Rs 220 this year. One is preferring electric diyas now instead of the traditional ones because of the high prices,” he said.

Gur: Gur which once would be cheaper than sugar is now almost Rs 10 higher than the sugar. “Last year, it was around Rs 35 per kg and this year it is almost Rs 45-50 per kg,” a trader said.

Kaju dry fruit: The traders stated that there has been a steep rise in the prices of the dry fruits. One kg of kaju which would cost around Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg now comes at Rs 1,200 per kg.

Almonds (Badam): About one kg of almonds would cost Rs 500 last year but now it costs around Rs 700 a kg this year.

Raisins (kishmish): Kishmish which would be Rs 440 a kg last year is around Rs 600 a kg this year.

Refined oil: Even the refined oil which is used in some sweets would cost Rs 80-90 per litre last year but the same has shot up to over Rs 160-Rs 170 this year.

Milk: As compared to last year, there has been a hike of around Rs 4 on every milk packet. Now with the GST of 5 per cent on milk, the burden would pass on to the consumer.

Ghee: A pack of one kilogram of desi ghee which was around Rs 450 last year has increased to Rs 550 this year.

Paneer: There has been a hike of Rs 25 on one kilogram of Verka paneer. A pack of one kg which was Rs 350 last year has increased to Rs 375 this year.

Electric lights: The traders stated that the lights which would cost around Rs 300 to Rs 400 last year are now being priced between Rs 600 and Rs 700.

Soan Papdi: A pack of Soan papdi which would cost around Rs 350 last year is costing around Rs 410-Rs 420 this year.

Packed dry fruit gift: An 800 grams of packed gift of dry fruits is costing around Rs 1,400 which would be around Rs 900 last year. Similarly, a 500 gram packed dry fruit box — even the smallest one — is costing Rs 850 this year.

Kaju Katli: A one kg pack of kaju katli is costing Rs 980 this year which was around Rs 800 last year.

Gift packs of juices: A juice gift pack with waffles is costing Rs Rs 750-Rs 800 this year which would cost Rs 550- 600 last year.

Milk cake: A pack of one kg milk cake which would cost Rs 440 last year is costing around Rs 620 this year.

Moong dal burfi: A one kg pack of moong dal burfi is costing around Rs 600 per kg which ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 520 a kg last year.