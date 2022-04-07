High-performance tennis training centre soon in Chandigarh

Taking a step to promote tennis in the region, the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) has started a high-performance training centre and has appointed Spanish coach Marco Seruca to train students at the centre. Seruca has also been appointed as the technical director of CLTA.

“We have started the high-performance centre on Tuesday and a total of 12 tennis players have enrolled for training at the centre. While two players are from Rajasthan, the other ten are from Chandigarh and we expect more players from the region to join the centre in the coming months. They will be trained in two sessions every day apart from physical fitness sessions. Earlier, the players from the city and region used to go to other cities to train but now they will get to train in a competitive environment here,” said Seruca while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

The professional coach will be based in Chandigarh and will also help CLTA scout talent and guide all coaching programmes. While CLTA offers various training programmes starting from the junior level, the high-performance centre will give the players an opportunity to train under a professional Spanish coach.

“India has got plenty of talent. Cities like Chandigarh have good infrastructure for tennis. The need is to polish the talent and help them to begin training in a way that can help them at the world level. The more professional training a player gets and the more tournaments they compete in, the more it helps their game,” said the coach.