High Five: Panchkula Bhavan Vidyalaya’s five students score 99 per cent, bag joint first position in the Tricity

The CBSE class X results declared Wednesday put Panchkula at the top in the Tricity with five students of the same school and same section of class ― Bhavan Vidyalaya― of the city taking the lead. All five shared the top position by scoring 99 per cent.

Four of these five toppers are girls. All five insisted on lesser use of cell phones. In the CBSE class XII results declared on Monday, too, the girls of the Tricity had outperformed boys topping in all except for the non-medical stream.

However, last year’s highest score was 99.6 per cent.

National gold medallist in martial arts, Bhuvi wants to join Army

Although Bhuvi stood first in the Tricity and has chosen non-medical for her future studies, she does not believe in having only a single option. “People think once you chose maths, engineering is the only option but it’s not.

You can do whatever you want,” she said.

Having won a gold medal in choi kwang-do martial arts, Bhuvi says she enjoys sports a lot and has a special inclination towards martial arts. “I have been involved in this art since my childhood. I especially joined an academy at the end of my class VIII and have since remained active in it,” she said.

“I have felt that sports activities actually help you focus and concentrate. I do not believe in studying all the time. I used to study if and when I felt like. There was no specific time like two hours or three hours a day. My parents supported me as well,” she said.

Bhuvi adds that even though she expected good marks, she did not expect to top the Tricity.

Rasleen believes in home tuitions

Rasleen Kaur Dua, a resident of Zirakpur, wants to become an IAS and was tutored at home and only spent a few hours each day on her studies. She believes the mantra of scoring high is not mugging up but actually understanding.

“I would spend a maximum of four to five hours per day on my studies which sometimes would even go down to two hours. The most knowledge I gained was not from academia but from advice of friends, parents and teachers,” an elated Rasleen said.

It was her mother, an expert in economics who would sit with her and teach her. “I studied myself and did not attend any tuition. It is about your will and definitely not about the best tuition,” she said.

Rasleen has chosen humanities as her subject. She wants to become a law graduate first, before joining the field of civil services.

She also gives a lot of credit to a fellow topper and ‘best friend’ who motivated her to study. “It was Ashmita, who pushed me to do what I did today. We had met back in class VII and I was more in extracurricular activities then. She pushed me to balance the scales with studies and would even scold me at times. She instilled in me the habit of consistency,” a grateful Rasleen said.

Rasleen has scored 100 marks in both Sanskrit and computers.

Ashmita says there is no hidden secret

Ashmita Sen Gupta was in for a surprise when her results were declared as she expected her result to be much less than what she scored. “I did not think I will be able to get above 95 per cent. I had made some silly mistakes,” she said.

She remembers her time with her friend Rasleen fondly as both scored equal percentage of marks. “Even though we did not study together in tuitions, we did study together in school. I look forward to do the same again,” she said, as both have chosen the same subject and both aspire to become IAS officers.

As for how she achieved the marks, she said, “I see people blaming the toppers for hiding some secret from them but there is no such thing. The secret that does exist is the one that everyone is well aware of. Hardwork and consistency are the only two things that differentiate a topper from any other student.”

Giving a word of advice to students, she said, “A rigid schedule will not help. We are all humans and need time. Have a flexible schedule, add and subtract study time as per your health and wishes. But be consistent.”

Garima expected to top school but not Tricity

Garima Beniwal who scored 100 marks in both her favourite subjects, maths and computers, wants to become a computer engineer, just like her sister.

“I am inspired by my sister who only last year had become the topper in girls from Tricity for JEE advanced and had cracked IIT-Bombay for her studies. I too want to join the same institute,” said Garima, who has chosen non-medical as her subject.

Although Garima expected to top her school, she did not expect to become the Tricity topper. She loves music and would only spend her free time listening to it. She is also a sports enthusiast and played basketball and badminton.

Parv scored 100 in four subjects

Scoring a perfect 100 in most of his subjects, Parv Aggarwal did his father proud who is currently posted in Delhi with the Punjab National Bank.

“I never cared about the rank. I always knew he was capable of doing wonderful things. I am just very happy and miss him terribly,” Parv’s father said.

Parv, who restricted his screen time to a bare minimum and enjoyed television only a few minutes a day, asserts that he studied almost three-four hours a day after his school and coaching but increased it to almost 8-10 hours after his pre-board examinations.

“I would take a break of 15 minutes every two hours to play with my little brother,” Parv said.

Aiming to pursue computer engineering from IIT-Bombay, Parv has already chosen non-medical in his school.

Apart from the five toppers from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula, Vrinda Gupta from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh received the second highest percentage in the Tricity by scoring 98.8 per cent. As for the third highest scorers in the city, two more students from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula secured this place by receiving 98.6 per cent in

their class 10 board examinations.

These students are Mansi and Animesh Madan. Ashima Garg from Vivek High School in Chandigarh and Gurjot Singh from KB DAV in Sector 7 of Chandigarh also scored 98.6 per cent, tying for the third highest score in the

Tricity along with the students from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula.

