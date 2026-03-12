High drama in Punjab Assembly: Privilege motion passed against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira amid uproar

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges as the treasury benches pushed through a privilege motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, accusing him of “insulting” elected representatives by calling them “bonded labourers” and lowering the dignity of the House.
During Zero Hour, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the motion, alleging that Khaira had described legislators as “bonded labourers”, a remark he said amounted to a serious breach of privilege.
“He said we are all bonded labourers. This is an insult not just to the elected representatives sitting here but also to the people who elected them,” Cheema told the House. “He has said he will neither apologise nor rescind his statement. Such statements clearly amount to a breach of privilege, and the matter should be referred to the Privilege Committee.” Cheema also objected to what he termed “objectionable gestures” by the Congress leader during the proceedings.
“These are gestures one sees in street fights. I have never seen such gestures in this House. Perhaps he has experience of such gestures,” he said, drawing protests from the Opposition benches.
Stressing that members swear by the Constitution, Cheema said debates and disagreements were natural in a democracy, but personal insults were not. “We raise issues here, but some people only want to push their own views. They want to run their social media. Some accounts are even monetised,” he remarked, urging Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to ensure that the dignity of the House was upheld.
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, supported the motion, saying certain leaders had become habitual offenders.
The discussion turned into a historical reference to Dr BR Ambedkar, with Sukhi accusing the Congress of having insulted the architect of the Constitution in the past. The Speaker observed that these were matters of history while urging members to return to the issue at hand.
Story continues below this ad
BSP MLA Dr Nachhatar Pal read out relevant constitutional provisions, arguing that any member violating the spirit of the Constitution could face a privilege motion.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa sought that this should be expunged. The Speaker asked him to issue a rebuttal, and he will get it expunged if he feels the need.
This is unfair: Partap Singh Bajwa
When the Speaker read out the motion for voting, Bajwa objected to the move, telling him that the Opposition too had the right to bring its own motion. “We want to bring a resolution against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his ‘objectionable’ reference on women. Is this the way a CM should refer to young women? But that motion is not allowed. This is unfair.” The Speaker disallowed by repeating twice, “Not allowed…not allowed.”
Later, AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina formally read out the resolution seeking a privilege motion against Khaira and its reference to the Privilege Committee. Amid continued sloganeering from Opposition members, the resolution was put to a vote and passed by a majority voice vote, with the treasury benches asserting that the House must protect its dignity and privileges. On the recommendation of the House, the matter has been referred to the Special Privileges Committee.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More