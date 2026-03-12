High drama in Punjab Assembly: Privilege motion passed against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira amid uproar

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges as the treasury benches pushed through a privilege motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, accusing him of “insulting” elected representatives by calling them “bonded labourers” and lowering the dignity of the House.

During Zero Hour, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the motion, alleging that Khaira had described legislators as “bonded labourers”, a remark he said amounted to a serious breach of privilege.

“He said we are all bonded labourers. This is an insult not just to the elected representatives sitting here but also to the people who elected them,” Cheema told the House. “He has said he will neither apologise nor rescind his statement. Such statements clearly amount to a breach of privilege, and the matter should be referred to the Privilege Committee.” Cheema also objected to what he termed “objectionable gestures” by the Congress leader during the proceedings.