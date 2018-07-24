High Courty Bar skips work for a day over ‘illegal detention’ of 2 lawyers

A team of lawyers from Chandigarh also reached Nayagaon PS on Sunday night after being informed about the lawyers’ detention. A team of lawyers from Chandigarh also reached Nayagaon PS on Sunday night after being informed about the lawyers’ detention.

ROUTINE WORK in the Punjab and Haryana High Court was affected on Monday after the HC Bar Association decided to abstain from the day’s work in protest against the illegal detention of two lawyers at Nayagaon Police Station on Sunday night.

The controversy, involving a property dispute of a High Court lawyer Muhammad Arshad, resulted in a major brawl between two groups late Sunday night when around 25 people along with a policeman in plainclothes reached the advocate’s residence at Nayagaon to take possession of the house. The ownership of the property is disputed and the matter is pending a final decision at a court in Kharar. Arshad, a tenant at that place since 2016, currently has possession.

During the incident, officials of Nayagaon PS detained lawyers – MD Khan and Talim Hussain – who had gone to Arshad’s residence after being informed about the attack.

A team of lawyers from Chandigarh also reached Nayagaon PS on Sunday night after being informed about the lawyers’ detention. While Khan and Hussain were freed after their intervention, the Bar Association on Monday called for suspension of work due to which hearing of most cases was adjourned. Bar Association President Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Secretary Baltej Singh Sidhu and Arshad met the Mohali SSP on Monday and sought an enquiry into the incident.

“We met the SSP and sought an enquiry into the attack. We have been assured that a preliminary enquiry would be held to look into the involvement of policemen in the incident. The SSP has also assured us that the DSP will supervise the investigation into the FIR registered for the attack at the lawyer’s residence,” said Baltej Sidhu, adding that the SSP also told them that the police cannot intervene in a property dispute as it is pending decision before a civil court.

Arshad told Chandigarh Newsline that his associate lawyer, a clerk and two clients were present at his home during the attack. “The house originally belonged to an NRI, Amarjit Singh, who died in 2016. I have been a tenant here since 2014 and am currently in possession of the house. There has been no order for eviction and the matter is pending decision before a civil court in Kharar where Amarjit’s wife, his brother, a subsequent purchaser from Hoshairpur, are parties to the case. I am also party to the suit,” he said.

Nayagaon police have registered a case of trespassing, criminal intimidation and theft against the accused on Sunday. Also Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda had spoken to DGP seeking his intervention in the matter. Also, four persons, named in the FIR registered for trespassing, theft and violence, were arrested on Monday. They are Vikram Singh, a resident of a Hoshiarpur village, Harviner Singh, Saurabh and Iqbal Singh. The four were among the 20 booked. The officials of Nayagaon PS said they had brought Khan and Hussain to the police station on being informed that an altercation had broken out over some issue at the house and after verifying the incident, they were released.

