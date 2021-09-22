High Court to get three new judges

With the new transfers recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Punjab and Haryana High Court will get three new Judges.

As per available information, two Judges from Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sureshwar Thakur, and one Judge from the Telangana High Court, Justice M.S.S. Ramachandra Rao’s transfer has also been recommended to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Rao is currently the Acting Chief Justice at Telangana HC.

Meanwhile, two Punjab and Haryana High Court’s senior Judges will, on the other hand, be transferred out, which include Justice Jaswant Singh who has been transferred to Orissa High Court and Justice Rajan Gupta who has been recommended for transfer to Patna High Court.

Once the transfers come into force, the High Court will have 46 Judges against the current strength of 45. The sanctioned strength of the High Court, otherwise, is 85.

Earlier, the SC Collegium in its meeting held on September 1, 2021, had approved the proposal for elevation of four Advocates as Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. As per available information, the names of Advocates Vikas Suri, Senior Advocates Vinod Sharma Bhardwaj, Pankaj Jain, and Jasjit Singh Bedi were cleared by the SC.