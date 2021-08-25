High Court stays scheduled delivery of verdict by CBI court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed the final judgment in the murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim till next hearing, which was scheduled to be pronounced on August 26 by a CBI Court in Panchkula. The HC have also sought comments of special CBI Judge of Panchkula.

The bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan passed the order after hearing the plea of Jagseer Singh, son of Ranjeet Singh, who was allegedly murdered in 2002.

The petitioner through counsel, Senior Advocate R S Bains and Advocate Loveneet Thakur, had sought for transfer of case to any other CBI court in Haryana, Punjab or Chandigarh. The petitioner submitted that he has an apprehension that he may not get justice from the Special CBI court, Panchkula.

“Till the next date of hearing, final pronouncement of the judgment shall remain stayed,” read the HC order.

Adjourning the matter for August 27, 2021, Justice Sangwan said, “The comments of the Presiding Officer/Special Judge, CBI, Panchkula, be also sought before the adjourned date…The CBI will also file a specific affidavit about the appointment of K P Singh, Public Prosecutor for CBI Court at Panchkula, along with his posting order with the reply, if

any.”