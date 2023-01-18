High court stays Scheduled Caste commission’s letter to Punjab govt for registering FIR against Barnala municipal council official

The Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the operation of a letter issued by the director of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to the Punjab government for registering a First Information Report (FIR) against an executive officer of Municipal Council of Barnala, till May 24.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also issued notice to the NCSC and other respondents. The high court is hearing a petition filed by Sunil Dutt Verma, an executive officer at the municipal council, Barnala.

As per the petitioner’s counsel, Himanshu Arora, some illegal construction was carried out by the municipal councillor of a ward in Barnala. A complaint in this regard was put up before the petitioner on September 27, 2022, and the petitioner under the bounded duty to implement the law, issued a notice to the councillor the next day. It was told to the councillor that there was an illegal steel structure and overhanging steel construction which was a non-compoundable violation and the same should be removed within three days.

It was alleged by the petitioner that on October 26, the councillor, with three other people, with malafide intent and after entering the office, harassed the petitioner, intimidated him with unparliamentary language and obstructed him in carrying out his official duty. The petitioner gave a complaint to the police in this regard and the FIR was registered in the matter at the Barnala police station.

Further, the MC councillor addressed a complaint to the NCSC and later a communication dated January 11, 2023, was issued whereby it was categorically desired by the NCSC chairperson that the FIR be registered against the petitioner within 24 hours and an action taken report sought within three days.

Counsel for petitioner, advocate Himanshu Arora, contended the NCSC has no power to issue directions and is only a recommendatory body for ensuring the safeguards provided for under the Constitution.

Justice Bhardwaj while issuing notice to the NCSC, the MC councillor and the state of Punjab, adjourned the matter for hearing on May 24, 2023.

The high court also ordered, “In the meanwhile, the operation of the impugned communication dated January 11, 2023, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.”