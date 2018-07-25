High Court sets aside selection list of SC category candidates for MBBS at GMCH

A candidate, Sabhya Kamal, in her plea filed earlier this month had said that she was entitled to claim admission under the SC category. A candidate, Sabhya Kamal, in her plea filed earlier this month had said that she was entitled to claim admission under the SC category.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday set aside the selection list of Schedule Caste (SC) category candidates for the MBBS course in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A division bench of Justice Mahesh Grover and Mahabir Singh Sindhu directed GMCH-32 to conduct fresh counselling and ruled that only SC students belonging to the UT can be provided admission under the reserved seats meant for the ST category candidates.

A candidate, Sabhya Kamal, in her plea filed earlier this month had said that she was entitled to claim admission under the SC category. Challenging the provisional merit list of SC category students issued by the institute, the candidate had said many of the students on the list do not belong to Chandigarh and are actually residents of other states.

The division bench on July 2 had said the admission to the MBBS course under the SC category would be subject to the court decision while issuing notice to the Chandigarh Administration and GMCH-32 on Kamal’s plea. The candidate was at serial number 19 on the list of SC category candidates and had sought quashing of the provisional list. “It is made clear that counselling may go on but the admissions made qua SC category, with which the petitioner is concerned, shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petition,” the division bench had said in the July 2 order.

Her counsel, senior advocate Girish Agnihotri, argued that in each state the SC category certificate is given on the basis of the nature and extent of disadvantages and social hardships faced by the caste to which the person belongs. The candidates of two different states having the same reserved category cannot be considered of equal level, he contended.

GMCH-32 has 77 UT pool seats, out if which 12 are reserved for SC students and two are reserved for persons with disability. Sixty-three seats are for general category students.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App