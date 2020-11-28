High Court seeks reply from Panchkula SP on inaction in arresting builder Vinod Baghai despite criminal FIRs

The High Court has now directed SP Panchkula to file a personal affidavit on status of the matter within a month.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a reply from SP Panchkula on an application moved by a disabled war soldier against prime accused Vinod Bagai, director of Samar estates in his housing project ESS Vee Apartments for passing directions to the police department for initiating action and arresting all accused.

Major Pinto Pandit (Retd), a war disabled soldier, is one among over 400 people who await possession of his house in the Ess Vee society in Panchkula. FIRs under fraud started piling up against the builder since a year ago.

As per Major Pinto, he was lured by several advertisements made by accused Vinod Bagai and two others to invest in a three BHK at a cost of Rs 67.7 lakh at Project ESS VEE apartments being built in Sector 20.

He had already submitted Rs 55.76 lakh on the promise of possession of flats within three years in 2011. Having waited several years, he filed his FIR in December 2019. Inaction on part of Panchkula police, despite the formation of an SIT to specifically look into the FIRs against the accused led Major Pinto to move the court.

The High Court has now directed SP Panchkula to file a personal affidavit on status of the matter within a month. The case was heard November 24, though the order was only made public Friday.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

The first FIR in the matter was registered in July 2019. An SIT formed in late August by the then DCP, Deepak Gahlawat with the go ahead of CP Saurabh Singh, to look into the case has not submitted even a single report as of yet. More than 18 FIRs have already been registered at the Sector 20 Police Station.

ACP Satish Kumar, who is heading the investigation of the case, has time and again stated that the investigation is on-going. “Details as to where it stands right now cannot be revealed as it may hamper with the investigation,” he said.

All FIRs subsequently registered have alleged that the company duped people of their money on the promise of delivering them possession of 3 BHK flats in Ess Vee apartments. Allegations of fraud by misappropriating and diverting the funds collected from the all allottees have also been leveled against the accused.

More than 400 people await the possession of these flats. The FIRs allege a total fraud of more than Rs 300 crore.

Both HRERA and the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission have issued non-bailable warrants against Bagai due to non-compliance of orders by respective courts in the past. The orders were to be implemented by an Inspector level officer of the Panchkula police, but to no avail.

Vinod Bagai, talking to The Indian Express claimed that all cases against him are only being pegged due to some political issues, as he had independently run for the 2014 elections from Panchkula. He had further questioned the filing of criminal cases against him when his cases are already being heard under HRERA and other civil courts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.