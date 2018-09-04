High Court rejects minor rape victim’s abortion plea, tells Haryana to bear delivery expenses

Though the victim’s father had insisted on the termination of his daughter’s pregnancy, the High Court said that it has to look into the well-being of the minor girl and keeping in view the medical opinion of the doctors, it is not inclined to grant permission for the termination of pregnancy. (Representational Image) Though the victim’s father had insisted on the termination of his daughter’s pregnancy, the High Court said that it has to look into the well-being of the minor girl and keeping in view the medical opinion of the doctors, it is not inclined to grant permission for the termination of pregnancy. (Representational Image)

Declining to give permission for termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to bear all the expenses during the delivery stage. The request of the victim’s father for the termination of pregnancy was declined by the High Court following the medical board’s opinion that the medical procedure for it could pose a risk to the girl’s life. The Director of the PGIMS Rohtak has been directed to provide a private room to the victim besides all other facilities.

“The Chief Secretary of the State of Haryana, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and all other concerned departments of Haryana are directed to ensure the reimbursement of bills or expenditure incurred by the petitioner on the delivery of his daughter immediately on the submission of the bills,” the order passed by Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain reads.

The Rohtak institute has also been directed to ensure complete privacy to the victim with no exposure regarding her identity to the media or public.

The 14-year-old was allegedly raped by a relative in May 2018 and a case was registered against the accused last month. The doctors had refused to terminate her pregnancy as it had already reached 28 weeks when she was brought to the hospital. The family had to approach the High Court in accordance with the provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act for termination.

Though the victim’s father had insisted on the termination of his daughter’s pregnancy, the High Court said that it has to look into the well-being of the minor girl and keeping in view the medical opinion of the doctors, it is not inclined to grant permission for the termination of pregnancy.

The single bench in its order further said, “The Professor and Head of the Department to Obstetrics and Gynecology of PGIMS would further supervise the periodical needs of the girl like psychiatric consultation or related assistance from other departments of PGIMS which shall also be provided timely.”

