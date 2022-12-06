scorecardresearch
HC to Punjab govt: file status report over bail plea of Cong ex-minister

Arora, a two-term Congress MLA, was arrested in October for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh bribe to an officer in return for exoneration in a corruption case.

Former Punjab cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora (Twitter/ SunderSArora)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked the Punjab government to file the status report over the petition filed by former minister Sunder Sham Arora for regular bail in connection with the alleged bribery case registered by the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge at Mohali had dismissed the bail plea of Arora in November, following which he had moved HC.

Arora through his counsel – Senior Advocate R S Rai and Gautam Dutt – contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case and the present case was registered due to political grudge against the petitioner (Arora) and to tarnish his image before the public at large.

The counsel of Arora added that nothing was required to be recovered from him. Moreover, the investigation was almost complete and the challan would be presented in near future. Also, there was no apprehension of the petitioner threatening any of the witnesses.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing in the case.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:00:39 am
