HC orders registration of FIR, directs Punjab DGP to constitute SIT to probe

After hearing a petition filed by a Chandigarh-based dentist alleging his abduction by the Chandigarh Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) ordered the registration of an FIR into the matter and also directed the Punjab DGP to constitute SIT to probe the incident.

The Bench of Justice Harkesh Manuja said, “Considering the fact that this case not only has the potential to shake the confidence of the common man in the administration of justice; but if incidents, as alleged by the petitioner, are found to be true, the conduct of police officers would amount to subverting the course of justice by causing interference in the implementation of orders passed by the Courts…Exceptional circumstances of this case warrant investigation to be carried out by constituting a SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of SSP outside UT Chandigarh, after registration of an FIR on the basis of representation submitted by the petitioner on February 3, 2022, including the conducts of arresting team.”

The HC, in the order released on March 3, added, “…being an independent and impartial authority, the Punjab DGP is requested to constitute a SIT within a week from today, headed by an officer not below the rank of SSP, assisted by some technical experts in telecom domain, to investigate in the matter and submit its final report to the court concerned. The SIT shall make sincere efforts to get the data preserved as ordered by this Court on February 17, 2022 and January 5, 2023….”

Earlier, while arguing the matter, petitioner Mohit Dhawan, through counsel Puja Chopra with Harlove Singh Rajput, contended that not only the conduct of the abducting police officers; but also the conduct of senior officers who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions also lacked fairness. The act of police on January 7, 2022 amounts to abduction of the petitioner and, therefore, this case demands fair, impartial and independent investigation by a technically equipped team.

Counsel appearing for UT, in view of the past conduct of the petitioner and mismatching of CDRs locations of the accused officers with the location of the petitioner on the date of incident, argued that no prima facie case was made out for issuance of direction for registration of FIR.

However, Justice Manuja, after hearing the arguments, said, “…counsel for the respondents (UT Chandigarh) has tried tooth and nail to explain the circumstances as on the date of incident, however, after carefully examining the arguments and material on record, I am of considered opinion that this case requires efficient investigation upon registration of FIR. There are many unanswered questions, which have to be corroborated on basis of evidence in the form of call records/testimonies/ CCTV footages/ other electronic records and documents after thorough and detailed investigation.”

Dhawan’s plea in the HC mentioned that he was directed to appear before the Illaqa Magistrate, Chandigarh, on January 7, 2022 at 11 am, in an alleged case of cheating registered against him.

However, before he could reach the District Court Complex in Sector 43, he was allegedly abducted by four police officers – constable Vikas Hooda, head constable Anil Kumar, Amitoj (later found ASI Ajmer) and constable Subhash Kumar of Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police.

Meanwhile, the second police team consisting of inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, sub inspector Suresh Kumar and senior constable Neeraj marked themselves present before the local magistrate awaiting appearance of petitioner.