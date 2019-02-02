High Court pulls up Centre for not complying with court order

THE UNION government and its counsel Friday attracted the ire of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for lack of proper response to the court query regarding the status of Chandigarh Administration’s requisition for creating around 1,500 posts in its police force for effective management of law and order in the city.

During the hearing of the case related to traffic management in the city, Justice Amol Rattan Singh scoffed at a junior counsel representing the Union government after he sought time to file an affidavit and instead sought to place on record a communication received from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Assistant Solicitor of General of India, Chetan Mittal, on January 10 in response to the court order of December 21 had sought more time to file the response. On Friday, Mittal was not present before the court purportedly due to “some personal reasons”. The counsel representing the Centre Friday said due to shortage of time, they have not been able to submit he affidavit and informed the court that a communication has been received from the MHA that the proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval and concurrence.

“What shortage of time? You had one month,” the court observed. “Last time also, he (Mittal) said the same thing. Today he is absent. Should I read out the order to you? You are saying whatever you want to, without reading the order.”

Justice Singh said it is expected that the decision with regard to the UT Chandigarh’s demand for more posts is taken up at the earliest within a reasonable time and the matter is not kept on the backburner. On the next date of hearing, the court ordered that at least a Joint Secretary or Director-rank officer of the MHA should file the affidavit and provide the timeline as to when the posts will be created.

In December 2018, the court while seeking response of the Union government had observed that on different dates of hearing of the case, it has been informed by counsel for the UT Chandigarh that “monitoring of extremely haphazard traffic, including those driving on the wrong side of the road and driving motorized vehicles on cycle paths/pedestrian paths, as also parking of vehicles on such paths, cannot be done more than it already is, due to a shortage of manpower”.

The Chandigarh Administration has sent a proposal to the Centre for creation of additional 1,355 additional posts in Chandigarh Police, including the traffic police. However, it is still awaiting approval. There are 168 Inspectors and constables, 198 other police personnel, 66 personnel from the India Reserve Battalions and 210 Home Guard volunteers on traffic duty in the city, according to the figures submitted in the High Court.