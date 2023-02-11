scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
High Court junks plea challenging Khattar’s election

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as MLA from Karnal. The election petition was filed by Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar in 2019.

Khatri had moved high court to disqualify Khattar. Khatri had contended that the amount declared by Khattar as election expense was ludicrous. The expenses of offices and people deployed for his campaign had been excluded. Besides this, the government machinery was used to ensure Khattar’s victory, h e contended.

Khattar, during the course of hearing, filed an application for the election plea’s dismissal on the ground of its maintainability. He was represented by advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan with Lokesh Sinhal, Deepak Sabharwal, Prateek Mahajan and Nikita Goel.

Khattar’s counsel, among other things, contended that “there are no material facts in support of the election petition for the court to take cognizance of the same”. The petition has been dismissed by the bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur. The detailed judgment was yet to be released by the HC.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 05:04 IST
