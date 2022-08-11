High Court issues notice to Punjab over petition filed by Mohali firm

August 11, 2022 6:50:47 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice and ordered status quo regarding possession of a land in Mohali, over a petition filed by a company belonging to the Quark Group.
The petitioner, Fauja Singh Infrastructure Private Limited, a company belonging to Quark Group, approached the high court against the State of Punjab for taking possession of their 1,047 acres in village Chotti Badi Naggal on July 29, 2022. Fauja Singh alleged that they are involved in a 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in Punjab and are the only surviving super mega project in Punjab. They said they invested Rs 10,000 crore in Punjab and provided 35,000 jobs in 51 acres of development, besides undertaking various philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives including construction of schools, building village infrastructure, etc.
Fauja Singh claimed they purchased the land under an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the project in two phases between 1999 and 2005, after verification of the revenue record, in which proprietors were recorded as owners in possession. No objections were raised by any authorities at that time and they were recorded owners as well. The properties were paid market value and Punjab earned huge revenue from the stamp duty. However, the state authorities have now suddenly begun taking forcible possession without intimation.
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, Advocates Kunal Mulwani, Udit Garg, Himanshu Gupta, alleged that the petitioner is under a valid agreement and they cannot be penalised for no fault on their part, particularly in the manner the state authorities are acting.
Subscriber Only Stories
The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Moudgil, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the State of Punjab and also ordered status quo regarding possession on the spot. The next date of hearing is August 22, 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
Cong MLAs stall Haryana move to reduce power of police complaint authority
4 Indian physicists bag top awards at International Astronomy Meet
Treat all animals at farm itself: GADVASU advisory
As cases increase, Mann sets up GoM for effective monitoring of lumpy skin disease
Himachal Pradesh: House pays homage to 4 ex-MLAs, Opp seeks no-confidence motion
Kapurthala: After 30 hours, no headway in rescue op of toddler who fell into drain
AAP, SAD, Cong leaders squabble over bail; BJP welcomes HC decision
Youth Akali Dal cadre gives grand welcome to Majithia outside jail
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards
Four Bills passed on last day of session
Drug-menace issue rocks assembly, Vij vows action
Opp raises waterlogging, crop-loss relief, unemployment issues in House