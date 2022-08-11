High Court issues notice to Punjab over petition filed by Mohali firm

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice and ordered status quo regarding possession of a land in Mohali, over a petition filed by a company belonging to the Quark Group.

The petitioner, Fauja Singh Infrastructure Private Limited, a company belonging to Quark Group, approached the high court against the State of Punjab for taking possession of their 1,047 acres in village Chotti Badi Naggal on July 29, 2022. Fauja Singh alleged that they are involved in a 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in Punjab and are the only surviving super mega project in Punjab. They said they invested Rs 10,000 crore in Punjab and provided 35,000 jobs in 51 acres of development, besides undertaking various philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives including construction of schools, building village infrastructure, etc.

Fauja Singh claimed they purchased the land under an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the project in two phases between 1999 and 2005, after verification of the revenue record, in which proprietors were recorded as owners in possession. No objections were raised by any authorities at that time and they were recorded owners as well. The properties were paid market value and Punjab earned huge revenue from the stamp duty. However, the state authorities have now suddenly begun taking forcible possession without intimation.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, Advocates Kunal Mulwani, Udit Garg, Himanshu Gupta, alleged that the petitioner is under a valid agreement and they cannot be penalised for no fault on their part, particularly in the manner the state authorities are acting.

The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Moudgil, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the State of Punjab and also ordered status quo regarding possession on the spot. The next date of hearing is August 22, 2022.