scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

High Court issues notice to Punjab over petition filed by Mohali firm

The petitioner, Fauja Singh Infrastructure Private Limited, a company belonging to Quark Group, approached the high court against the State of Punjab for taking possession of their 1,047 acres in village Chotti Badi Naggal on July 29, 2022.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 11, 2022 6:50:47 am
Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice and ordered status quo regarding possession of a land in Mohali, over a petition filed by a company belonging to the Quark Group.

The petitioner, Fauja Singh Infrastructure Private Limited, a company belonging to Quark Group, approached the high court against the State of Punjab for taking possession of their 1,047 acres in village Chotti Badi Naggal on July 29, 2022. Fauja Singh alleged that they are involved in a 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in Punjab and are the only surviving super mega project in Punjab. They said they invested Rs 10,000 crore in Punjab and provided 35,000 jobs in 51 acres of development, besides undertaking various philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives including construction of schools, building village infrastructure, etc.

Fauja Singh claimed they purchased the land under an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the project in two phases between 1999 and 2005, after verification of the revenue record, in which proprietors were recorded as owners in possession. No objections were raised by any authorities at that time and they were recorded owners as well. The properties were paid market value and Punjab earned huge revenue from the stamp duty. However, the state authorities have now suddenly begun taking forcible possession without intimation.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, Advocates Kunal Mulwani, Udit Garg, Himanshu Gupta, alleged that the petitioner is under a valid agreement and they cannot be penalised for no fault on their part, particularly in the manner the state authorities are acting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
More from Chandigarh

The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Moudgil, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the State of Punjab and also ordered status quo regarding possession on the spot. The next date of hearing is August 22, 2022.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:50:47 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
To curb malpractices

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Prophet remarks

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement