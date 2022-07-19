High Court grants interim anticipatory bail to two directors of private lab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to two directors of a private laboratory who have been booked for allegedly forging a rent agreement.

The petitioners in this case are Pankaj Kumar Kansil and Anuj Gupta, directors of Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Limited.

The petitioners through their counsels – Senior Advocates R S Rai and Vinod Ghai, with Kanika Ahuja and Karan Pathak – contended that on February 15, 2022, the complainant (Vinod Kumar Singla) along with his goons had tried to take possession of the rented house. And accordingly FIR No. 17 dated February 18, 2022, was registered against the complainant and others at PS West Sector 11, Chandigarh, and that the present FIR was nothing but a counter-blast to the aforesaid FIR, they contended.

The counsels further argued that the petitioners had neither claimed any possession nor cheated the complainant in any manner on the basis of the aforesaid rent agreement. The present FIR was an outcome of the civil dispute pending before Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, and that no financial loss had been caused to the complainant.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill issued a notice to Chandigarh Police.

The HC said, “Admittedly, the alleged disputed signatures are yet to be sent for comparison to the forensic laboratory/expert. The said documents having been uploaded on the portal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs can no longer be tampered with at the instance of the petitioners. If at all, the said documents are found to have been forged by the petitioners, the law would take its own course, but in given facts and circumstances, the custodial interrogation of the petitioners is not required. Besides, no material has come on record to establish the criminal antecedents of the petitioners.”

Adjourning the matter to November 1, 2022, the HC granted interim bail relief to the duo.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) read with Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at PS 11, Chandigarh.

Singla, in his complaint, had alleged that the petitioners had forged his signatures on documents to siphon off funds by breaching a medical clinic services agreement between him and their company.