High Court grants bail to student accused of hacking email, morphing photos

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to student, who allegedly hacked the email ID of an educational institute’s director before uploading morphed pictures of his teachers.

As per the case of the prosecution, the student hacked the email ID of the director and the morphed pictures of his teachers were then circulated to various students. Hearing the matter, Justice Anil Kshetarpal asserted it was not in dispute that he was a student. He had already been rusticated from the university concerned and was in custody for more than three months.

The counsel appearing for the state told the Bench that the petitioner was not required for further custodial interrogation. The counsel representing the victims, on the other hand, contended that the petitioner had committed heinous crime as he had posted obscene pictures of his teachers.

“In the considered view of this Bench, further incarceration of the petitioner shall not be appropriate. Without commenting on the merits of the case and keeping in view the acts, it is considered appropriate to release the petitioner on regular bail on his furnishing bail bonds/surety bonds to the satisfaction of the concerned trial Court/Duty Magistrate/Area Magistrate,” the Bench added, while allowing bail of the student.

The student had been booked by the Cyber Crime Cell of Mohali, under Section 66 (C), 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 354D, 509, 120-B, IPC and Section 354-A IPC and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and Section 201 IPC at Police Station Punjab State Cyber Crime, PS Mohali, District Crime Wing.