High Court dismisses plea of man seeking admission under riot victim quota in PU

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a 2016 petition in which a man had sought admission to Panjab University, Chandigarh, under the 2 per cent seat quota that is reserved for sons/daughters/husband/wife/ brothers/sisters of people killed/incapacitated in November, 1984 riots and of people killed/incapacitated in terrorist violence in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The petitioner, Mahip Singh Uppal, through his counsel had told teh court in his plea that he was the grandson of a person whose property was burnt during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He, on the basis of certain documents, prayed that on the basis of being the grandchild of a riot affected person, he ought to be granted admission under 2 per cent quota prescribed in the broucher notified by Panjab University.

The division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ravi Shanker and Justice Arun Palli, after hearing the plea., stated, “From a perusal of the clause providing 2 per cent reservation for sons/daughters/husband/wife/brothers/sisters of persons killed/ incapacitated in November, 1984 riots and of persons killed/incapacitated in terrorist violence in Punjab and Chandigarh, it is evident that grandchildren are not included therein. Concededly, petitioner is the grandson of an alleged riot victim. Thus, he does not fall in the said category. “

The HC added that the reservation of 2 percent is restricted for sons/daughters/husband/wife/brothers/ sisters of persons who were “killed/incapacitated in November, 1984 riots”. In the present case, the petitioner or any member of his family was not killed or incapacitated in the riots. Only the house which belonged to his grandfather was burnt down. The HC thus opined that the benefit, as claimed for by the petitioner, cannot be granted.

The court also noted that, vide interim order dated August 19, 2016, Panjab University, Chandigarh and others had granted provisional admission to the petitioner against seats reserved for riot victims, pursuant to which Uppal was granted admission in the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PU, Chandigarh, for the Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) course. He completed the course in May, 2020 and was awarded a Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) degree.

The HC held that the course undertaken and completed by the petitioner pursuant to an interim order passed by this Court is approved, making the interim order dated August 19, 2016, absolute.