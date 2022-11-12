High Court dismisses AAP candidate’s plea challenging mayoral poll results

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) mayoral candidate, challenging the Chandigarh mayoral poll results.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Bahri and Nidhi Gupta dismissed the petition, which was filed by AAP mayoral candidate Anju Katyal, and two councillors Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav. A detailed judgment in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

The petitioners have sought directions for declaring the election results for Chandigarh Mayor’s post illegal, and also directions to the State Election Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and other official respondents to hold fresh elections to the Mayor’s post. The petition was filed against Prescribed Authority-cum-Deputy Commissioner-cum-Divisional Commissioner, Chandigarh, MC Commissioner Chandigarh and others.

The petitioners had submitted that “various political atrocities openly carried out at behest of ruling political party big-wigs in Chandigarh”.

During the proceedings of the case, the official respondent represented by Anil Mehta (Senior Standing Counsel UT) took the categorical stand that the representation/objection attached with the petition was never received. The counsel representing the Chandigarh Mayor, senior advocate Chetan Mittal assisted by advocate Mayank Aggarwal raised the plea that the representation is forged and fabricated.

After hearing the matter, the HC had reserved the final order on October 31, and dismissed the plea on Friday.