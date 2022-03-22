High Court Collegium recommends 11 advocates for elevation as judges

The Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising the Chief Justice and two other senior judges, has recommended the names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges.

As per the available information, the advocates in the recommendation list include Deepak Manchanda, Harpreet Singh Brar, NS Shekhawat, Kuldeep Tiwari, Jagmohan Bansal, Alok Jain, Nidhi Gupta, Namit Kumar, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Sanjay Vasisth, Harkesh Manuja, Harsh Bunger and Aman Chaudhary. It is believed that the file containing the names has been forwarded to the Punjab and Haryana Governors.

As per the procedure, once cleared by the states and the Governors after recommendation by the Collegium, the file containing the names, with IB reports, is placed before the Supreme Court Collegium. The names cleared by the SC Collegium are then sent to the Union Law Ministry before the warrants of appointment are signed by the President. The exercise may take months to complete.

The High Court is currently functioning with just 48 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Over next two years, 15 judges will retire. This includes four who will retire this year.

The names of sessions judges to be recommended for elevation is also believed to be in the pipeline.