High Court asks Punjab to take call over tax relief to school vehicles

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to take a decision on the demand for waiving of the road tax and other charges in respect of the school buses and vans in Punjab. The schools remain shut in the state on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The present petition is disposed of with a direction to Principal Secretary, Govt of Punjab, Department of Transport, Punjab to consider and decide the representation dated 15.5.2020 after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, in accordance with law within 6 weeks,” Justice Archana Puri said.

The court further said that in case the authorities reach to the conclusion that the benefit claimed is admissible, the consequential benefits be allowed within a period of six weeks thereafter.

“However, in case the competent authority feels that the relief claimed by the petitioner is not admissible or made out, in that case, a speaking order be passed in the matter,” reads the order.

School Van Public Welfare Society in the petition had sought a direction that the government be asked to not charge any road tax and other taxes in respect of the vehicles — school buses and vans — under the Safe School Vahan during the pandemic. The court was told the vehicles are not in use since March 13 due to various orders passed by the state and central governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.

